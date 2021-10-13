8 expensive skincare products that are actually worth it, according to beauty experts.

You know what really sucks? When you fork out a heap of money on a buzzy skincare product, only to find it does absolutely ✨s**t all✨ for your cute face.

UGH. It's the pits.

The good news? You have us.

Don't give us that face! Cause we're going to help you not waste your money on expensive stuff that doesn't work.

That's why we've asked some of Mamamia's beauty experts to tell us the best, most reliable products that are *actually* worth the cash.

Off we go!

"From very early on I felt my skin looked instantly improved after using this night cream; more radiant and firmer. (Although I did worry I was just trying to justify the price tag to myself!).

But then my husband noticed a difference - and he decided to start using it too. Suddenly we both had markedly more luminous and glowy skin. Between us, the jar ended way too soon and we might have to go halvies on another one."

"You know those beauty products you only treat yourself to on special occasions? This is that product for me. It’s expensive, yes, but worth every penny when I do splurge and buy it. And all the hype surrounding it is true. I've never come across another formula quite like this.

It's thick but not greasy, extremely hydrating, and leaves the skin radiant and glowy but not shiny (as someone with combination-to-oily skin, that's a big win). I use it as my day cream, makeup primer, and in the warmer months, my night cream too.

Just writing this is reminding me how much I love it and that I should add another tub to my cart right now…"

"It's absolutely packed full of fantastic ingredients to treat uneven skin tone and prevent new hyperpigmentation, but is still super gentle on the skin. It's one of the first vitamin C-style serums that gives me noticeably brighter skin in the morning with zero irritation.

Prickly pear, sea buckthorn, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid all feature, working together for the best morning glow (or overnight repair).

Even better, Emma Lewisham is doing amazing things in the sustainable beauty space, so you can purchase a refill to save a few dollars and some plastic. Absolutely worth it."

"I used to think that exfoliators were all made the same. That was until I started using Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant. This baby right here is a whole $89?! I could literally buy 15 St Ives scrubs with that kind of cash - but it's so worth it.

Formulated with salicylic acid to help reduce congestion and tighten pores, licorice root to brighten hyperpigmentation, and a whole lot of other bits of goodness, I use it every single day to delicately but still effectively polish my skin. A little bit goes a long way, so this product lasts months.

It's also super fun to use. It comes out in powder form, to which you simply add water and then apply it to your skin. The texture is so lush. It gives the perfect amount of foam and creaminess omg, I'm OBSESSED! I feel so boujee every single time I use it. Definitely worth the coin!

Pro tip: You can use it as a facial mask, too! Just add less water so that it became more like a paste.

(Psst... if you want to try it but don't want to fork out that much money, they also offer a mini $23 version!)."

Glo Skin Beauty Hydra-Bright AHA Glow Kit is a peel-in-a-box that you can safely do at home with hydrating and brightening ingredients. It’s comparable to an in-clinic peel in terms of results, but without the fuss of making an appointment, putting on real pants to leave the house, or the stress of sun exposure on the way home post-peel.

I’ve been using it once per month and it’s been incredible for my goals of tackling stubborn hyperpigmentation. It also comes with a vitamin C serum to use daily and maintain results, so it’s quite good value too."

"C'mon - as if I was going to do an article on the best expensive skincare products and NOT mention this? HA. Imagine.

With vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid, this pricey hot dog water is a true all-rounder - giving the skin potent antioxidant protection against things like free radicals and oxidative damage. It also doesn't irritate my sensitive skin which is a massive plus - cause playing with vitamin C's can be tricky for me.

Every time I get SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic, I end up using it down to the very. last. drop. Then I have a wee cry and financially prepare myself for the next one."

"Sunday Riley’s Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is always worth a slice of my paycheck. It’s packed with hard-working ingredients (think: lactic acid, licorice root extract, squalane) that know what they’re doing. Every night I use this serum, I wake up with visibly brighter skin that’s smooth and soft to touch. Don’t forget your sunscreen in the morning after use! It’s a boujee buy that I’ll never regret."

"As a general rule I try to avoid spending more than $100 on a single skincare product - I mean… someone’s gotta keep my kids in the good berries! So you can imagine how I gawped at almost $700 for the .

For two years I coveted the hell out of this thing - until this year - when my fabulous wonderous beauteous girlfriends all chucked in and bought me one for my birthday!

After only a week of use I could see very obvious results - my skin was smoother, brighter, and more even-toned. I cycle through the red light setting (cellular repair and collagen production) and blue light setting (anti-bacterial acne treatment and prevention) every night and my skin is in the best shape it’s ever been.

I truly believe that this mask is worth it! Hard to justify, but if you’re partial to an LED treatment in-salon it pays for itself eventually, right? Also, Mecca has Afterpay… and you could always time-share with a friend? Hahaha!

Also pls note the mouth-hole for a wine straw. You’re welcome."

