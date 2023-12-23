We've rounded up the best designer dupes of 2023 all in one place.

Life's hard when you have expensive taste but a shoestring budget. Trust me, I would know.

I consider myself to be an avid designer window shopper, which means I'll go in, lust after the glossy shoes and imported handbags, and then walk out empty-handed.

It's a dangerous hobby. Often, the angel and devil on my shoulder argue about whether or not I should drop a few thousand on a handbag, but thankfully, my financially smart angel always wins.

Not sending myself into credit card debt is also easier when I know there are plenty of high-quality dupes out there that look exactly like the real thing. They aren't replicas - which are unethical and straight-up illegal - but items that look like their inspiration without pretending to be the OG.

Watch: Closet Confessions - What Are Trinny's Favourite Party Outfits? Post continues below.

While designer pieces are something I regularly admire from afar, I don't think of myself to be the type of person who places importance on brand names. Instead, I appreciate luxe pieces for their craftsmanship and thoughtful design elements.

That's why I consider dupes to be the perfect middle ground. It allows me to wear similar pieces at a more accessible price, with the luxury logo being the only missing thing.

With the demand for dupes rising thanks to platforms like TikTok and Instagram, more and more retailers are jumping on board.

It doesn't take long for them to pump out alternatives for the Bottega Veneta earrings or the coveted Hermes Chypre sandals. Now, by no means am I suggesting that the quality of the $50 dupe is equivalent to the original, but there are two reasons I suggest looking into the former:

1. It's a good way to try something out before investing in the real deal if that's what you plan on doing.

2. If you see a designer item you like, but know you're not going to get a lot of wear out of, then buy the dupe instead. You can still own something similar without the guilt.

If you too like the finer things in life but refuse to cough up the cash for it, then I've rounded up the best dupes all in one place. Trust me, no one will know the difference.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal dupes.

Image: Vybe, The Iconic.

Image: Verali, The Iconic.

Image: Target.

Birkenstock Boston Clog dupes.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Kmart.

Image: Vybe, The Iconic.

Bottega Veneta Teardrop Earrings dupes.

Image: Seed Heritage.

Image: Billini.

Hermes Chypre Sandal dupes.

Image: Billini.

Image: SPURR, The Iconic.

Image: Betts, The Iconic.

Want more designer dupes? Check out these stories below:

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Getty.