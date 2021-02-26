The 7 books everyone will be reading in March.

Hello and welcome back to the support group for people who have too much to read and not enough time.

Last month we recommended another Reese's Book Club choice, a locked room thriller, and a thriller that will give you serious Turpin family vibes.

This month we have new releases from Australian authors (including our very own Jessie Stephens), the perfect book for fans of Dolly Alderton, and another thriller recommendation from Reese's Book Club.

Here are the seven books everyone will be reading in March 2021:

Image: Pan Macmillan Australia.

Ana is in her 40s and married with three kids. Then, she falls in love with someone else. Claire is in her 30s and married to Maggie. Then, one day, she finds something on Maggie's phone. Patrick is in his 20s and engaged. Then his entire world blows up.

Based on three true stories, told by people in the throes of heartbreak, Jessie Stephens' debut book is a compelling account of the many lows and the occasional surprising highs of heartbreak.

Bruising, beautiful and ultimately healing, Heartsick is the perfect read for fans of Three Women and Elizabeth Gilbert, and anyone who has ever had their heart broken.

Image: Penguin Books Australia.

The Sanatorium is a spine-tingling thriller set high in the Swiss Alps, in a luxury hotel that was once home to people struggling with mental illness.

Police detective Elin Warner reluctantly travels to the sanatorium to celebrate her estranged brother Isaac's recent engagement.

When they wake up on the first morning to discover Isaac's fiancee Laure is missing, and then a storm cuts off power to the sanatorium, Elin and the rest of the guests panic.

The Sanatorium is the perfect read for fans of Lucy Foley, Ruth Ware and Agatha Christie.

Image: Penguin Books Australia.

Yumiko Kadota was every Asian parent's dream: model student, top of her class in medical school and on track to becoming a surgeon.

She regularly put the 'knife before life', was left to carry out complicated procedures on her own, and was called things like 'emotional' and 'too confident' by her male colleagues.

Emotional Female is her account of what it was like to train in the Australian public hospital system, and what made her walk away.

Image: Hachette Australia.

Twenty-something Violet is stuck in a dead-end job, broke, broken-hearted and estranged from her best friend.

Then she meets Lottie – a woman who looks like the kind of woman Violet wants to be when she grows up – at a party. Lottie offers Violet a role at her new startup but Violet is soon sucked into Lottie and her husband Simon's world.

Insatiable is the perfect read for fans of Dolly Alderton's Ghosts, Fleabag and I Hate Suzie.

Image: Allen and Unwin.

The Family Doctor is the latest thriller from the creator of Offspring.

It follows the story of Paula, a suburban GP who is left devastated when her friend and children are killed by their estranged husband and father.

When a new patient comes into her surgery claiming she's a victim of domestic violence, Paula has to ask herself how far she will go to protect this family.

The Family Doctor is the perfect page-turner for fans of Jane Harper and Sally Hepworth.

Image: Hachette Australia.

Everything is Beautiful follows the story of Amy Ashton who has been collecting things since a traumatic incident happened in her life 11 years earlier.

As the book progresses, Amy learns to let go of things and begins to reconnect with other people. Fans of Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine will love Everything is Beautiful.

Image: Harper Collins Australia.

In 2018, Rick Morton published his bestselling memoir, One Hundred Years of Dirt. The next year, he was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which he says is a fancy way of saying one of the people who should have loved him the most during childhood, didn't.

So for the next year, he set out on a journey to rediscover love.

My Year of Living Vulnerably is a book about love – what love is, what it means to us, and how we can't live without it.

