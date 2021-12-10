News
beauty

Just 40 of the very best affordable beauty gifts this Christmas.

Christmas is nearly here, you guys. Have you heard? And if you're anything like little old us, you almost certainly haven't even started your shopping yet. Why? Because it's an absolute TASK. Confusing. Overwhelming. Hard AF.

Like, what on earth will you get your best friend? What about your Secret Santa? Do you really need to get your mother-in-law something?? And what about aunt Linda??? CAN SOMEBODY HELP US WITH AUNT LINDA?

We're not freaking out, you're freaking out! Okay, everyone's freaking out.

Watch: Mamamia beauty expert Nat explains how to brighten your look, without going full clown. Post continues below.

But let's think straight for a minute. Because there's a whole heap of great beauty gifts on the market right now - and they're perfect for every price range.

So whether you've got some spare cash hanging around after Black Friday or you need to set yourself a budget and still have some presents to check off your list, we're about to make your life a little easier.

Below, we've pulled together some of the top gift ideas for every beauty lover in your life.

Ready? Let's go!

Best Christmas gifts under $20.

Evo fa la la la la tree hanger - Hydra, $15.95.

Image: Adore Beauty

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Ultra Glow Serum Ornament Mini (Limited Edition), $16.

Image: Sephora

Lanolips 101 Ointment Limited Edition Pyramid Bauble, $18.95.

Image: Adore Beauty

Real Techniques #4200 Miracle Complexion Sponge Ornament + Case, $16.99.

Image: Adore Beauty

elf Back to Basic Tools, $20.

Image: Adore Beauty

Palm Beach Collection Pink Hibiscus Fizz 50ml Mini Reed Diffuser, $19.95


Lush Secret Santa, $18.50.

Image: Lush

Best Christmas gifts under $50.

Loccitane Shea Christmas Ornament, $25.

Image: Adore Beauty

Coco & Eve Oh My Hair Kit, $44.90.

Image: Adore Beauty

Aceology Complete Treat Bundle, $45.

Image: Aceology

ZOEVA Screen Queen Highlighter Palette, $29.

Image: Sephora

Trilogy Rosehip Dewy Skin Trio, $35.95.

Image: Trilogy

NUDESTIX Mini Nudies All Over Face Color 3pc Kit, $38.

Image: Sephora

ECOYA Limited Edition: Guava & Lychee Sorbet Bodycare Pamper Pack, $39.95.

Image: Ecoya

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum Set, $39.

Image: Adore Beauty

Natio Daily Love, $34.95.

Image: Adore Beauty

Biossance Lifted Spirits Skincare Set, $39.

Image: Sephora

Fenty Beauty Resting Beach Face, $36.

Image: Adore Beauty

Circa Mini Candle Bon Bon Trio Set, $50.

Image: Sephora

Best gifts under $80

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets, $78.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury

ALPHA-H Glow Skincare Kit, $70

Image: Sephora

Benefit Tint Trio, $59.

Image: Adore Beauty

Ultra Violette Skinscreen 101 Skincare Set, $80.

Image: Sephora

Sulwhasoo Bestseller Trial Skincare Kit, $79.

Image: Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Deluxe Kit, $57.

Image: Adore Beauty

Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit, $65.

Image: Adore Beauty

Caudalie My First Hydrating Essentials Skincare Set, $59.

Image: Sephora

MAISON MARGIELA Memory Box, $80

Image: Mecca

Jurlique Hydrating Mist Trio Set, $95.

Image: Supplied

Best Christmas gifts under $100.

Dior Eye Palette, $88.

Image: Sephora

Ole Heinrikson C-ing Stars Vitamin C Skincare Set, $96.

Image: Sephora


The Beauty Chef Discovery Boost Kit, $85.

Image: Adore Beauty

Carrière Frères Christmas Candle Siam Benzoin + Cacao, $99.

Image: Adore Beauty

Silvi Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $89.

Image: Silvi

Best Christmas gifts under $150.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP 30ml+ Mini Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, $110.

Image: Adore Beauty

SkinCeuticals GLOW DUO Bon Bon, $150.

Image: Adore Beauty

Glasshouse Kyoto In Bloom Gift Set,  $125.00.

Image: Supplied

Esmi Minerals The Hydration Mini Skincare Collection, $139.

Image: Supplied

Fresh Beauty Cleanse, Smooth & Tighten Skincare Set Mini, $113.

Image: Sephora

Aesop The Advocate - Comprehensive Hand & Body Kit, $115.

Image: Adore Beauty

Who is elijah HIS | HER, $145.

Image: Adore Beauty

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writer's genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

What's on your Christmas wishlist? Fancy any of the above? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Adore Beauty; Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora; Mamamia.

Tags: beauty , skin , makeup , christmas

