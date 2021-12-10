Just 40 of the very best affordable beauty gifts this Christmas.

Christmas is nearly here, you guys. Have you heard? And if you're anything like little old us, you almost certainly haven't even started your shopping yet. Why? Because it's an absolute TASK. Confusing. Overwhelming. Hard AF.
Like, what on earth will you get your best friend? What about your Secret Santa? Do you really need to get your mother-in-law something?? And what about aunt Linda??? CAN SOMEBODY HELP US WITH AUNT LINDA?
We're not freaking out, you're freaking out! Okay, everyone's freaking out.
Watch: Mamamia beauty expert Nat explains how to brighten your look, without going full clown. Post continues below.
But let's think straight for a minute. Because there's a whole heap of great beauty gifts on the market right now - and they're perfect for every price range.
So whether you've got some spare cash hanging around after Black Friday or you need to set yourself a budget and still have some presents to check off your list, we're about to make your life a little easier.
Below, we've pulled together some of the top gift ideas for every beauty lover in your life.
Ready? Let's go!
Best Christmas gifts under $20.
Evo fa la la la la tree hanger - Hydra, $15.95.
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Ultra Glow Serum Ornament Mini (Limited Edition), $16.
Lanolips 101 Ointment Limited Edition Pyramid Bauble, $18.95.
Real Techniques #4200 Miracle Complexion Sponge Ornament + Case, $16.99.
elf Back to Basic Tools, $20.
Palm Beach Collection Pink Hibiscus Fizz 50ml Mini Reed Diffuser, $19.95
Lush Secret Santa, $18.50.
Best Christmas gifts under $50.
Loccitane Shea Christmas Ornament, $25.
Coco & Eve Oh My Hair Kit, $44.90.
Aceology Complete Treat Bundle, $45.
ZOEVA Screen Queen Highlighter Palette, $29.
Trilogy Rosehip Dewy Skin Trio, $35.95.
NUDESTIX Mini Nudies All Over Face Color 3pc Kit, $38.
ECOYA Limited Edition: Guava & Lychee Sorbet Bodycare Pamper Pack, $39.95.
Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum Set, $39.
Natio Daily Love, $34.95.
Biossance Lifted Spirits Skincare Set, $39.
Fenty Beauty Resting Beach Face, $36.
Circa Mini Candle Bon Bon Trio Set, $50.
Best gifts under $80
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets, $78.
ALPHA-H Glow Skincare Kit, $70
Benefit Tint Trio, $59.
Ultra Violette Skinscreen 101 Skincare Set, $80.
Sulwhasoo Bestseller Trial Skincare Kit, $79.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Deluxe Kit, $57.
Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit, $65.
Caudalie My First Hydrating Essentials Skincare Set, $59.
MAISON MARGIELA Memory Box, $80
Jurlique Hydrating Mist Trio Set, $95.
Best Christmas gifts under $100.
Dior Eye Palette, $88.
Ole Heinrikson C-ing Stars Vitamin C Skincare Set, $96.
The Beauty Chef Discovery Boost Kit, $85.
Carrière Frères Christmas Candle Siam Benzoin + Cacao, $99.
Silvi Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $89.
Best Christmas gifts under $150.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP 30ml+ Mini Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, $110.
SkinCeuticals GLOW DUO Bon Bon, $150.
Glasshouse Kyoto In Bloom Gift Set, $125.00.
Esmi Minerals The Hydration Mini Skincare Collection, $139.
Fresh Beauty Cleanse, Smooth & Tighten Skincare Set Mini, $113.
Aesop The Advocate - Comprehensive Hand & Body Kit, $115.
Who is elijah HIS | HER, $145.
At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writer's genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.
Feature image: Adore Beauty; Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora; Mamamia.