“The void he leaves behind is immeasurable.” Australian celebrities share their moving tributes to Bert Newton.

Bert Newton has passed away at the age of 83.

The Australian entertainment icon died while undergoing palliative care at a private clinic in Melbourne.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Patti, two children and six grandkids.

From the likes of Australia’s most well-known politicians to Aussie A-listers, a wave of people have come forward to share memories and stories of the great Bert Newton.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Australia loved Bert. There will never be another like him. Four Gold Logies, hosting the Logies on 20 occasions and entertaining Australians for over half a century,” Prime Minister Morrison said in a statement today.

“There was a familiarity that connected us to Bert, but it also connected us to each other. We could laugh together. That was his gift.”

“Bert could give and take a joke. He could laugh at himself, I’m sure that’s what made Australians warm to him as much as we did. Even when a joke misfired, he had that ability to scramble in a way that made us laugh, and put everyone at ease.”

“Australians also understood his steadfast love of Patti, and her steadfast strength.”

“To Patti and the family, Jen and I send our love, and we send the country’s love as well.”

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.

Comedian, Presenter and Media Personality Rove McManus.

Singer and Presenter David Campbell.

“The absolute end of an era. We all grew up with Bert. The ultimate showman. Thank you for giving this young singer a chance on your show,” David Campbell wrote on Twitter.

“He was the blueprint for how to host a show and be relaxed in front of a camera. Heck, he wrote the blueprint,” he wrote in an article today.

“On behalf of many performers, thank you Bert. You were our hero and cheerleader. This industry was built by, and made better by you. On behalf of the Australians, thank you for making us laugh until we cried anytime you were on the box.”

Comedian Denise Scott.

“Bert Newton was the best. Years ago when my friend and comedy colleague Lynda Gibson was dying of cancer, we had a fundraising comedy ‘roast’ for her. Bert turned up at HiFi bar in Melbourne and paid homage by removing his ‘rumoured’ toupee and revealing his total baldness. It meant the world to us,” Denise Scott wrote on Twitter.

Author and Journalist Benjamin Law.

Swimmer Lisa Curry.

“So sorry to hear: Bert ... what a fabulous man. An icon to Australia. Mark and I send our love to you Patti and all the family. At Mark's show tonight he sang a tribute for Bert,” Lisa Curry wrote on Instagram.

News Broadcaster Michael Usher.

“Farewell Bert Newton. What a marvellous life on TV and stage. A standing ovation to you, and our love to Patti and the family.”

Comedian and Presenter Shaun Micallef.

