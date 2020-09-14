Body shaming and a mean girl clique: What really happened between The Bachelor's Irena and Bella.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Last week on The Bachelor we watched former close friends (and frontrunners) Bella and Irena absolutely lose it at each other with a confrontation at the cocktail party ending in an epic storm out.

On Thursday, Locky and his remaining bachelorettes re-entered the Bachelor mansion after weeks in lockdown. During that time, the contestants had virtual dates, rose ceremonies via Zoom, and kept in close contact with Locky with frequent texts and phone calls.

But upon reuniting, we saw Irena complaining about Bella boasting about her amazing family date, and Bella complaining about Irena lying about "getting calls from Locky every day" and "exaggerating" her connection and time with him.

Then in a confrontation, Bella accused Irena of being a backstabber before declaring, "I don't trust you anymore. I'm sorry."

"And I don't trust you," Irena replied.

"I'm f*cking over your bullsh*t, to be honest," Bella said as she walked away. "You're a manipulative little b*tch."

Back when Irena and Bella were friends. Image: Ten. Back when Irena and Bella were friends. Image: Ten. But, it turns out the 50 minute episode left out a lot of important gossip information. Thankfully, the So Dramatic podcast has filled in the gaps.

While the drama was fuelled by jealousy around Locky, it exploded into a messy high-school-esque fight with a body shaming comment.

According to So Dramatic, Irena told Steph that Bella had body shamed her, so Steph confronted Bella who denied it.

Then Bella confronted Irena and called her a liar, before recruiting herself a girl gang in Izzy, Madi, Bec and Steph who went on to plot/bitch/scheme against Irena.

"They come up with a plan to tell Locky just how bad Irena is - about her being manipulative and that she's lied about stuff," said podcast host and gossip reporter Megan Pustetto.

The new 'mean girl' clique then decided on a plan, where Izzy attempted to tell Locky 'the truth' and throw Irena under the bus. Apparently one of Irena's lies was her 'secret plan' to destroy Izzy.

On Thursday, Irena and Bella had a very intense fight. Image: Ten. On Thursday, Irena and Bella had a very intense fight. Image: Ten. According to a friend of Irena, who spoke to The Daily Mail, the 31-year-old nurse was left feeling 'isolated' in the mansion. "Basically everyone turned their backs on her after her fight with Bella. She didn't really have anyone to talk to," they said. But there's more.

According to So Dramatic, the new girl gang apparently only decided to join Bella's vendetta against Irena in an attempt to get more airtime and stay on the show. The women took the 25-year-old's side because they believed she was destined to be the winner (and would therefore be the most famous from the franchise, which would in turn help them get more opportunities post-show).﻿

But, what we saw on Thursday (with all of this background now included), is apparently just the start of a very nasty showdown between Bella and Irena, that continues for the rest of the season.

It gets so nasty the other girls end up distancing themselves from both Irena and Bella, who still to this day remain on bad terms.

In a recent interview with TV Week, Bella said of her fight with Irena, "Although I lost a friend, I'm grateful it all got brought to the surface. It ended up being the beginning of some beautiful friendships with the other ladies that I'll have for the rest of my life.

"I'm usually not one to allow petty behaviour get to me, but when someone falsifies stories, it tips me over the edge, especially when I felt she was using it as a way to get in between Locky and me," she added.

"I'm absolutely devastated that we couldn't continue with our friendship, but too much has happened," Irena told the same publication.

Feature image: Ten.