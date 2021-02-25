Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

When Sarah Pinborough's Behind Her Eyes was published in 2017, the book was marketed with an ominous warning.

"Don't trust this book. Don't trust this story."

Now, four years later, Behind Her Eyes and its twist ending has the entire world talking all over again.

The six-part television adaptation of the novel, which premiered last week, is the most popular series on Netflix right now.

The psychological thriller follows the story of a single mother who gets caught up in an affair with her psychiatrist boss, while forming an unlikely friendship with his mysterious wife.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Behind Her Eyes kicks off when David (Tom Bateman), a Scottish psychiatrist, moves to London to start a new job.

On a solo night out, David bumps into Louise (Simona Brown), a single mother to seven-year-old Adam (Tyler Howitt) who has been stood up by her friend Sophie (Nichola Bruley).

Even though David and Louise don't tell each other their names, they hit it off and later kiss outside the pub.

"I shouldn't be doing this," David mutters after the kiss, before rushing home.

The next day, Louise heads to her part-time job at a psychiatrist's office. When she arrives, she discovers that her new boss is none other than David.

Simona Brown as Louise in Behind Her Eyes. Image: Netflix.

As Louise hides in the toilet, David and his wife Adele (Eve Hewson) are given a tour of the office.

When they finally cross paths again in the office, Louise and David decide to forget about their kiss and pretend that nothing ever happened between them.

But as time goes on, David and Louise struggle to keep their attraction for each other at bay.

Later on, Louise (literally) bumps into Adele and the pair secretly become friends.

As Louise and Adele become closer, the bizarre nature of Adele and David's marriage becomes apparent to Louise.

While Adele spends her days swanning around the house in pyjamas and staring aimlessly at the ceiling, David appears to barely tolerate his wife.

But as the series continues, things become even more bizarre.

Eve Hewson as Adele in Behind Her Eyes. Image: Netflix.

Come for the...

The mysterious characters, the endless twists, and Tom Bateman's... face.

Stay for the...

The most unexpected ending of all time.

What shows will it remind you of?

The Sinner for the intriguing characters, Big Little Lies and The Undoing for the slow burn mystery, and You for the endless suspense.

How many episodes are there and how long are they?

There are six episodes, ranging from 45 to 55 minutes long. All six episodes are available to watch on Netflix now.

Eve Hewson as Adele and Tom Bateman as David in Behind Her Eyes. Image: Netflix.

Will there be a second season?

As Behind Her Eyes has been billed as a limited series, it's unlikely that we'll get a second season.

Also, the series covered the entire plot of Sarah Pinborough's book, meaning there isn't any remaining source material for a second season.

So, should you watch it?

YES.

With countless unexpected twists and turns, Behind Her Eyes is the type of series that you'll be thinking about for days afterwards. (Seriously, the ending is absolutely mental).

With strong acting performances from Eve Hewson, Simona Brown, and Tom Bateman, the series is entertaining, mysterious, and binge worthy enough to stay up late on a school night.

(PS: Once you've watched Behind Her Eyes, come back and read our ending explainer: That absolutely bonkers Behind Her Eyes ending, explained.)

