The 6 new beauty 'rules' to know in 2023 (and the ones to ditch).

A new year means many different things; a chance to reflect on what's gone by, a time to think about what you're hoping to achieve in the coming year...

Also, new beauty trends.

We know, we know. The beauty "rules" are always changing. It's confusing. Annoying. Daunting, even.

But here's the thing. You might actually *gasp*... like some of these ones. In fact, you could be following most of them already.

Before you start seeing them everywhere, we've rounded up 6 of the biggest new beauty rules you need to know about for the year ahead.

From nostalgic hairstyles to short... everything, here are the top beauty trends you can expect to see in 2023 - and the ones we're leaving behind.

1. Short nails.

Short and neat it is!

According to Pinterest's 2023 predictions, maximalist beauty has had its moment - next year less is definitely more.

"Millennials and Gen Z are trading in their long, coffin-shaped nails for short French manis," writes Pinterest.

"After years of coffin nails and almond-shaped extensions, people are realising that nails don’t have to be long to make a serious statement."

Yep, long nails are officially out! And to be honest - we're not mad about it. Long nails can be tricky (and expensive) to upkeep.

And no, short nails don't have to be boring. There's heaps of cute nail art and designs out there - it all depends on what kind of look you're going for.

2. Short hair.

It's not just your nails getting shorter, it's your hair too.

According to Pinterest, in the new year, millennials and Gen Z will "opt for short braids and chopped fringes."

Searches for haircuts such as the 'chopped bob haircut' have been up 550 per cent, which is... huge.

So, if you've been flirting with the idea of going shorter, there honestly couldn't be a better time to take the leap! After all, nothing says 'new year, new me' like a fresh cut.

Do it! Do it! Do it!

3. Spiky buns.

Spiky bun season is officially sticking around! The last year resurfaced a slew of ‘90s hair trends - and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere.

A step up from the popular slicked-back bun trend (which saw hair become sleeker, tighter and lower), the spiky bun can be regularly spotted on celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Billie Eilish - it's basically the new default style.

See ya, messy buns.

4. Natural lashes.

It's officially time to ditch eyelash extensions, you guys.

Once again trading in that maximalist beauty vibe, in 2023 lashes are taking on a more natural look. Meaning? The heavy lash extension trend is on the way out.

Taking its place is a wispy, more natural style that enhances your features.

Not only is it going to be better for your bank account, but the health of your lashes, too.

Here's to light, fluffy lashes!

5. Scalp treatments.

If you thought scalp care was big this year, it's about to get even bigger.

Enter: Multi-step routines for your scalp.

As Pinterest writes, "Skinification’, or a focus on the scalp and crown of your hair, will come into focus this year."

Searches around 'scalp massage techniques' and 'clean scalp' have gone up 55 per cent, with other searches such as 'scalp treatment for dry scalp' going up 70 per cent.

"Skincare has dominated the beauty sector in recent years. But with all the global stress that has impacted us from head to toe, it’s no surprise that scalp care is exploding," writes Pinterest.

The shift has seen an explosion of new hair and scalp products, inspiring people to not only look after the skin on their face - but on their heads, too.

6. Skin tints.

Please take a seat, full-coverage foundation. We need to talk.

Off the back of the skin positivity movement and the normalisation of real texture and skin concerns, 2022 has seen beauty brands releasing a wider selection of alternative coverage.

From tinted moisturisers and serums to concealing sticks and water tints - this new hybrid of skin-loving formulas prioritise the 'your skin but better' approach to makeup.

The formulas are lightweight, minimal and easy to wear, offering a hint of coverage without 'covering up' your skin and all its quirks.

Think products like Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, $72, , $73, and KosasTinted Face Oil, $63.

Of course, as with all of the beauty trends above, it's all about what suits you and what makes you feel great. And if that means wearing full-coverage foundation or your nails long, you do you.

After all, that's what beauty should be all about, right?

