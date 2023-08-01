'I'm a writer who spends a lot on makeup. Here are my 10 faves worth your money.'

I believe in treating myself, probably a little too much.

A new liquid blush here and a repurchase of my favourite lipstick there. I can accept not being able to afford a house, but I will be damned if I don't get my beauty products!

And because I have such a mindset, it means I've tried out a lot of makeup. Too much makeup.

Watch a tried and tested review of the '10 Pump Foundation Hack'. Post continues after video.

This makes me a bit of an expert, if I do say so myself, and someone who is happy to share exactly what I think everyone should try out for themselves at least once.

It feels like there's a lot of beauty stuff out there that's a waste of money, and it is true, because I have wasted a lot of hard-earned cash on things I threw out eventually or gave away.

So here are 10 beauty products I think are worth your money.

Huda Beauty Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer in Vanilla Swirl, $44.

Huda Beauty Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer in Vanilla Swirl. Image: Mamamia/Sephora.

There's a natural makeup trend everyone is loving at the moment.

Everyone except me.

As someone who has dark circles under their eyes and an uneven skin tone, I value a good, heavy dollop of coverage from my concealers.

This is why I have repurchased the Huda Beauty Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid concealer for a third time.

The Doe Foot applicator is thick; similar to that of a lip oil (like the Clarins Comfort Lip Oil for comparison). The product is creamy. The coverage is perfect.

As for how it feels, I will not lie and tell you all it feels like skin upon application because... no. It's a full-coverage, heavy-duty concealer that looks flawless on the skin. There are no hiccups with this baby. It's the real deal.

As such, you can definitely feel it on the skin. But does it feel bad? Certainly not. It feels like makeup. And that's not a bad thing.

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Xtreme Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Black. Image: Mamamia/Sephora.

I'm not very good at eyeliner because my hands shake and I literally cannot see out of one eye (meaning both eyes need to stay open when I apply anything to my eyelids)...

So I would say the odds are stacked against me with applying eyeliner. And honestly? I usually avoid the step altogether.

But when Benefit Cosmetics launched They're Real XTreme Precision Liquid Eyeliner, I was lucky enough to be sent one.

I haven't looked back since, and as someone who has tried quite a few liners (I keep convincing myself if I buy the right product, I can nail the cat liner look...), I can say this Benefit Eyeliner is SOLID.

It doesn't smudge while applying and the actual design of the product makes it so it feels a bit like an extension of your hand.

It's a 10/10 in my books, really.

KVD Beauty Good Apple Full-Coverage Transfer-Proof Vegan Serum Foundation in Medium 039. Image: Mamamia/Sephora.

I got this foundation from KVD Beauty about three months ago and I haven't stopped talking about it since.

The Good Apple Full-Coverage foundation might just be the best thing on the market for those that are looking to get a flawless makeup look.

This baby applies like paint and blends out like a dream. I know I sound crazy. But it's bloody brilliant.

I started with two bottles for myself, and after my family tried it out for themselves, they mysteriously vanished...

I've since repurchased and I have never been more excited to have this in my makeup bag because it is so. Bloody. Good.

Since I am an honest woman, with everyone's best interests at heart, I will say that after discussing this foundation with Mamamia's Beauty and Health Editor Erin Docherty, I was made aware it might not be the best for those with dry skin.

As someone who doesn't really struggle with that (I'm a combination girly through and through), I wanted to make the masses aware...

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Cool Brown and Malt, $24.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liners in Cool Brown and Malt. Image: Mamamia/Sephora.

I've gone through about four of these lip liners from Anastasia Beverly Hills and they are GREAT.

The colours on offer are very on-trend at the moment (the '90s never died in my book, though) and they're neither too creamy nor too tough. They apply like butter on the lips (or if you're anything like me, above the lip...) but feel solid enough that you can get some real precision with this baby.

I've tried the shade Malt from this range but never Cool Brown, so I'm excited to see how it looks on me!

KimChi Chic Beauty Puff Puff Pass in 04 Peach, $32.

KimChi Chic Beauty Puff Puff Pass in 04 Peachy. Image: Mamamia/Glam Raider.

I'm on to my third Set and Bake Powder from KimChi Chic Beauty.

This product was a breath of fresh air after going through a bunch of dud setting powders that didn't hold my makeup well or keep it looking fresh and poreless.

Then this baby found its way into my makeup bag and we've been in a serious love affair ever since.

I've tried the Translucent Powder in this range but their peachy powder will always have a special place in my heart. I'm someone who likes my under eyes to look BRIGHT when I set them.

I don't believe in natural makeup really and neither does KimChi Chic Beauty because this powder goes the distance. The powder puff that comes with the powder is one of the best I've ever used, as well.

It's a 10/10 (and it lasts foreverrrrr too)!

Mellow Cosmetics Gel Lip Pencil in Rose, $19.

Mellow Cosmetics Gel Lip Pencil in Rose. Image: Mamamia/Mellow Cosmetics.

I've spoken about my love for Mellow Cosmetics before and one product I'll be buying repeatedly is any of the shades of their Gel Lip Pencils.

This one is Rose is simply just good. It applies like butter and lasts for a long time too.

When my sister needed some help with amping up her makeup stash, I gave her a few of my own Mellow Cosmetics Gel Lip Pencils, and frankly, I shouldn't have. Because I miss them dearly (but she appreciates them, so it was worth it in the end... I suppose).

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Lucky, $41.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Lucky. Image: Mamamia/Sephora.

I think I was the last person to jump on this blush craze (so thank you to the Mamamia beauty editor for letting me have one of hers).

As someone who has tried out their fair share of liquid blushes, I underestimated just how much I would enjoy the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

They're great. And they come with a huge amount of product.

So if you want to make an investment into something that will last you a long time, try out a shade from the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch range.

I've also written about a few other blushes I recommend here and here.

Mecca Max Sunlit Skin Powder Bronzer in Medium, $26.

Mecca Max Sunlit Skin Powder Bronzer in Medium. Image Mamamia/Mecca Maxima.

My family are the most honest people I know and when I was told my makeup looked muddy and splotchy, I knew something had to change.

So a few years ago, on a day when I had time to kill and money to burn, I stumbled into my closest Mecca Maxima and learned they had their own brand(?!) with products that are actually more affordable than everything else they sell.

It's how I found the Mecca Max Sunlit Skin Powder Bronzer.

Muddy makeup be gone.

It's a life changer, especially when you are on a budget.

Kryolan Fixing Spray. Image: Mamamia/Kryolan.

If you like hairspray for your face, then Kryolan's Fixing Spray might just be your new best friend.

This setting spray is probably the most heavy-duty one I've come across. It's like Skindinavia's aunty with perfectly done hair that never moves.

if you want something that doesn't burn your nostrils (or break the bank), go for the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Setting Spray.

But if you're after makeup that lasts all day, Kryolan is the best of the best.

Wet N Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in Precious Petals and Golden Flower Crown, $9.95.

Wet N Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder in Precious Petals. Image: Mamamia/Wet N Wild.

Highlighters are all too common nowadays. Every single brand has its own version in a cream or powder.

But not one highlighter has kept my attention for as long as the Wet N Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder. I bought it for the first time in 2017 and I have never used another I love more.

It is buttery. It is creamy. It is blinding, but also can be used on a natural makeup day. It's not so pigmented that it looks like chalk on your skin, either.

I recently ran out and have been struggling to keep my glow looking as beautiful as it usually does. Alas, we carry on.

I've repurchased five or six times now and buy at least two or three every single time. YEP. It's THAT good.

Feature Image: Mamamia/Supplied.