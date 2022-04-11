The 7 "boring" products you'll always need in your beauty cupboard.

Like any good beauty aficionado, we're all suckers for buzzy new beauty products that look pretty on our shelves. Come on - we'd be lying if we said otherwise.

The gold-plated packaging. Fancy smells. Crystal applicators. You know the kinda stuff.

But more often than not, these fancy/pricey/Instagrammable products can just end up being ridiculously good looking and not much else.

Sad, but true.

So, when a beauty problem comes around (acne, dry patches, sad nails, etc.), that means we usually end up turning to other stuff - the 'boring' products we know will actually work.

Below, we've rounded up some of the products you'll turn to at least once in your life. The stuff that packs a real punch when it comes to results.

Image: Mavala

Weak nails suck - but incorporating a nail strengthening product into your beauty routine can help by a zillion.

There are so many great brands kicking around right now (because in case you missed it, nail care is having a bit of a ✨ moment✨) - but if you're looking for options, you can never go wrong with this gem from Mavala.

Perfect for bendy, splitting, flaking, sad nails, this cult product is neither a base or a polish - it's more of a treatment. It penetrates right into the nail, hardens the plate and restores the nail to normal growth. A real goodie - especially if you're addicted to gel manicures.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

If you're a person with dry or sensitive skin, or prone to those little dry patches, you'll be familiar with this little golden nugget.

It's the actual jam when it comes to providing fast relief from dry, sore and itchy skin - making it perfect for skin irritations caused by dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, cosmetics and jewellery.

It comes in different strengths (starting at 0.5 per cent), and is one of those skincare staples everyone needs kicking around their beauty cupboard. The best part? It works. How nice is that for a change? Also, it's cheap.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

If you're anything like us, you've annihilated your skin barrier at least once. Oh, come on - we're all friends here.

For times like this, you need to pare back your whole routine and revert to the basics. Enter: QV Gentle Wash.

It's one of those tried and true products experts always recommend when it comes to cleansing your skin without stripping and irritating the hell outta everything.

It's great for all skin types - particularly sensitive skin - and helps maintain hydration, while keeping your skin clean and soft. We rate it.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

It's hay fever season, baby! And if you're anything like us, your eyes currently have the moisture of a cat's tongue. Meaning? You probably need some eye drops in your life.

This particular formula is great for fast relief - whether your eyes feel itchy, irritated or have that sore, sandy feeling.

You can thank us later!

Image: Chemist Warehouse

If you struggle with breakouts on the regular, you need to become acquainted with Azclear - cause she's a godsend. If you haven't met, it's basically a range developed to control and treat acne by getting right down to the root of the cause.

This antibacterial lotion is perfect for tackling blackheads, pimples, acne and papulopustular rosacea. Not only will it help clear skin - but it'll help keep it that way.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Ahh cold sores. An absolute delight. Always know when to pop up for MAXIMUM attention - weddings! Birthdays! Holidays! Any vaguely significant life event!

The sorta good news? If you're equipped with the right armoury, you can at least stop them from looking like a giant, scabby second head.

Compeed is the angel patch that helps with this - sealing and healing that jerk fast so you don't have to mess around with antiviral creams and all that stuff.

Trust us - if you get cold sores, keep a packet hanging around in your cupboard/bag for sudden appearances. Ya just gotta.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Smells 1/10, looks super unsexy, but is 100 per cent one of the best treatments for a dry, irritated or flaky scalp.

You basically use it as a treatment one or two times a week, and leave it on for five minutes (lathering it up on your scalp) before washing it off.

Again - smells super not great but works an absolute bloody treat when it comes to gently cleansing and looking after the health of your scalp.

Would you add any products to this list? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia; Mavala; Chemist Warehouse