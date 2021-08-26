From clever storage to organised chaos: 21 women share what their bathrooms (really) look like.

Unlike revamping a living room or bedroom with cute home decor, bathrooms can be a little tricky.

Maybe yours desperately needs a full renovation (which costs time and money), or simply lacks the space for your countless beauty products (hello. Hi. That's me). Or maybe you're renting, and you're at the mercy of someone else's design concept from approximately three decades ago (who thought lime green tiles were a good idea?)

We asked our Mamamia community to share a pervy peek into their bathrooms. Here's what they shared.

But first, here's how to make any room look bigger. Post continues below.

Erin

"My boyfriend and I have been absolutely ✨ blessed ✨ with this bright purple bathroom. We figured we could either go one of two ways - attempt to tone it down (hard. Very hard), or just run with it. So yeah - we've gone with the latter and just thrown in some MORE colour! I think the fun, bright shower curtain really pulls it all together and a few simple 'nice' things, like my Missoni hand towel, Aesop Room Spray and Lumira hand wash tie in a little bit of luxury. It's chaotic AF, but I kinda like it."

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Erica

"Ok, it’s a bit raw but honest. Our bathroom is in dire need of a renovation but we can’t afford it just yet. So we’re just rocking the retro falling apart look.️ The part I’m most proud of here is the face oil cozy I made. Can you tell I have kids?"

Image: Supplied.

Cathy

"My ensuite. I refuse to use the kids' bathroom and have almost banned my husband from here. This is the first nice bathroom I’ve had in our 20-year marriage and the vanity is pretty much full of my stuff."

Image: Supplied.

Cherry

"I am lucky enough to have my own bathroom but it’s a tiny ensuite and is full! I plan to replace the vanity with drawers and put a mirror storage unit up to hide all my skin crap."

Image: Supplied.

Imogen

"I have my own bathroom now and it makes me very happy! All of my daily skincare is easily accessible and the swamps of my unnecessary purchases are hidden away."

Image: Supplied.

Hannah

"Safe to say, Mecca has been benefiting from my lockdown journey."

Image: Supplied.

Sarah

"My father-in-law and husband renovated our ensuite (took over 12 months between all the COVID lockdowns) but now I absolutely love how modern and streamlined it is."

Image: Supplied.

Sonya

"Too many things, not enough bench space!"

Image: Supplied.

Kate

"Renovated last year and reversed what was a tiny bathroom and a big laundry into a big bathroom and tiny laundry, accurately reflecting my priorities."

Image: Supplied.

Chami

"This is ours. My daughter and I have one side each for all our skincare (she’s 14). My husband and son don’t get much space except I have to keep my husband's skincare next to the hand wash and in the shower so he remembers to use it."

Image: Supplied.

Rikki

"This is my ensuite. No one else in the house is allowed to use it. It is MINE."

Image: Supplied.

Carolyn

"Organised chaos! Desperately needs a sort. I'm too embarrassed to take an open cupboard shot - they are all full to the brim!"

Image: Supplied.

Talia

"When I first moved in, I thought the bathroom was stupidly big and that it would've been better smaller to allow more space in the living area, but I actually really love it now. I get ready in there, so it’s like a dressing room I suppose."

Image: Supplied.

Katie

"My main bathroom. I have three kids and hate clutter. I probably need to chill out a bit but cluttered bathrooms stress me out."

Image: Supplied.

"My ensuite. I have my essential products on the vanity, and some daily reminders on the mirror to help me manage my anxiety."

Image: Supplied.

Maddie

"I like having matching towel sets out for us always and my favourite Peachy Clean bathmat (cause who doesn't love Go-To skincare!). Skincare, makeup and medicine all bundled up on top of or under the vanity."

Image: Supplied.

Albie

"I originally didn't like this bathroom when I moved because my previous house had so much storage and I wondered why the shelves are on show rather than covered in a cabinet, but now that I've gotten so into skincare (thanks Mamamia and You Beauty) I love having all my stuff right there on display. It could do with a clean out, but I find it cosy and calming. Just wish we had a bath."

Image: Supplied.

Sarah

"I’m all about lighting - mirrors that change from warm white to cool white, and of course built-in speakers for music!"

Image: Supplied.

Margie

"The only room we renovated in our new house! My ensuite. The most important room in the house."

Image: Supplied.

Jessie

"My bathroom is massive, and has SO MUCH shelf space. I can have perfume/make up out where I can see it which brings me a lot of joy. It also means I can throw my limbs every which way when I’m fake tanning which is an added bonus. Also, I’m always throwing clothes/towels over my white ladder which you can see in the corner of the pic. I bought it for $10 off Facebook Marketplace."

Image: Supplied.

Korina

"We just renovated our house and this is our ensuite vanity. We made it a two-person room with double sinks and a double shower and drawers to hide all the bottles. I like the clean simplistic look and love using this room every day!"

Image: Supplied.

Amber

"This is my bathroom. It's a dream come true. I love my tiles, claw foot bath, everything."

Image: Supplied.

Read more:

Feature image: Supplied.