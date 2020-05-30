News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

"This shouldn't be normal in 2020": Obama's poignant response to George Floyd's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eyes of the world are on the city of Minneapolis today. This little pocket of midwest America is burning, fuelled by a rage that has roared across the country following the death of a local man named George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, spent his last lucid moments facedown in a Minneapolis street on Monday, with the knee of a white police officer pressing firmly down on his neck.

Bystander footage captured Floyd pleading for air, repeating over and over, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe”, before falling unconscious.

He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Protests and riots swelled amid the mourning, as a community at breaking point lashed out at the injustice its black citizens continue to experience at the hands of authorities. Buildings were set alight, rocks and bricks thrown at police cars, as outnumbered officers retreated to their precincts.

President Donald Trump threatened to send in the national guard if the "thugs" continued to riot: "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," he tweeted on Friday.

Today, his predecessor spoke up. While Trump appealed to the worst in his countrymen, Barack Obama appealed to the best.

This is his statement:

***

I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota.

The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman.

“Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.”

Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling.

The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others.

Rioters burn buildings in Minneapolis. Image: Getty.

It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.

This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.

It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.

***

The police officer at the centre of Floyd's death — Derek Chauvin — is currently in custody, charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Feature image: Getty/Twitter.

Tags: news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

akosiitaymaeng 2 months ago
it saddens me now that there are still manifestations of racism all over the globe. what happened to George Floyd may not be an isolated case as this kind of incident may have happened also in some parts of the world. all we have to do now is an education of humanism, teaching compassion and respect for others  to our children which must be started at our very home. We can't mend the broken-heartedness of the world at once as much as we can't  heal the illnesses of the mankind immediately. It will always start with one small step first in our own family.  LET US BUILD A FAMILY OF GOD-FEARING, HUMANE, AND RESPECTFUL INDIVIDUALS so that by doing so, we may create a community of human beings. I am encouraging local government officials, the Church, NGOs, human rights advocates, and the worldwide community to support ordinances and laws to solve this particular social issues and the likes.
laura__palmer 2 months ago 2 upvotes
It will always be normal, unless they start addressing the systematic racism that exists in all facets of law enforcement. This goes for us here, too.
 "Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses."  ACAB. It won't change until this sort of thing is addressed properly, until the whole system is dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up, with a complete rethink in what law enforcement is.
MORE COMMENTS