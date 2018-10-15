Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Inside the theory that Ali Oetjen cancels this week’s rose ceremony on The Bachelorette.

In the preview for this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, we are shown a few contestants discussing rumours about Ali Oetjen.

According to NW, this week Ali cracks down on the contestants, cancelling the rose ceremony.

“One of the boys snitches and tells Ali that there has been some gossiping about the cheating rumours surrounding her, and she flips!” a source told NW.

“She storms in, tells him to pack his bags and get out. She even cancelled the rose ceremony,” they added.

In September, Ali responded to the X-rated rumours that she cheated on Grant Kemp.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, she claimed Grant’s comments were just a desperate bid for fame. “My major reason for not saying anything is that I don’t want to give him any ammunition or any reason to keep coming back in the limelight, which is what he wants,” she said. “He wants to keep on grabbing those headlines. It speaks volumes for who he is really.” In the interview she took aim at trolls, saying the opinions of family and friends are the only opinions that matter. “I just don’t think I have anything to prove to anyone. Everyone’s always going to have an opinion,” she said. “I think people who throw out these comments [on social media and online], they actually don’t realise the damage they’re doing.

“(Family and friends) are the most important people to me and their opinions matter. I have enough self-love and belief in who I am.”

It seems like someone will not be receiving a rose.

The show will air on Wednesday and Thursday night at 7:30pm.

2. Karl Stefanovic tried to make a dig about the Opera House scandal. It ended awkwardly.

Another day, another Karl Stefanovic saying something somewhat news-making and earth-shattering on the Today show.



The 44-year-old Today show host interviewed NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning, speaking about the royals touching down in Australia (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) before delving into the more important news of last week, the Opera House controversy.

“Premier, I did hear on the grapevine one of the surprises is you’ll be shining the British flag on the sails of the Opera House,” Stefanovic said on live, I repeat, live television.

Awkward laughter ensues in the studio, and this time, not only from the audience, but the premier too.

“Well it’s on the public record that we’re actually putting up the INVICTUS flag, so … we’re actually putting that up on the Harbour Bridge, so, yep,” Ms Berejiklian replied.

Good response Ms Premier, good response.

And Karl, well, I guess as your co-host Georgie Gardner told you… “nice try”.

3. George Clooney just introduced himself as “Amal’s husband” and everyone is loving it.



George and Amal, Amal and George, the Clooney‘s whole relationship makes you wanna cry and smile all at the same time.

And can I just reiterate, that they have done it again. #COUPLEGOALS that is.

Except this time, they weren't stunning on the red carpet in Cannes, or attending some royal shindig (a wedding, that was). This time, it was a rather simple moment. Seven words in fact.

The 57-year-old actor attended Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles on Friday despite his 40-year-old wife's absence - she was in Philadelphia giving a speech - where the actor introduced activist Emma González.

It was like any other Hollywood intro.

"Hi. I'm George." (Yes, we've heard this all before.)

"Hi. I'm George. I'm Amal Clooney's husband."