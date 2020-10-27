Let us present these wildly uncanny Bachelorette 2020 celebrity lookalikes.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.
While The Bachelorette may be flopping on the TV ratings, for those who have stuck around to watch the drama unfold may have begun to match up these Bachelorette boys with their celebrity lookalikes.
No? Just us? Well, it is our job...
So without further ado let us present you this mammoth list of wildly uncanny Bachelorette doppelgangers - and see if you can spot the Bachelorette boys who look just like, well, other Bachelorette boys.
(The casting producers must have a bit of a 'type'...)
Pascal Wallace / Joules Bourne
While Pascal has been busy gaining notoriety for what to many seemed like gaslighting Elly and Becky on the show, we couldn't help but notice the similarities in, er, moustaches between Pascal and ex-Bachelorette contestant Jules Bourne.
Adam / Chris Hemsworth
Rocking the same strong chin and luscious eyebrows, we reckon Adam could be a Hemsworth bro.
Frazer / Freddie Flintoff
This Bachelorette frontrunner has the same cheeky chappy flair as British cricketer Freddie Flintoff, and they both rock a gooooood amount of face stubble. Ahh.
Sam / Ryan from The Bachelorette
We know the Bachelorette mansion background is really helping our case here, but BOY does Sam look like Ryan (from Angie's season of The Bachelorette).
Joe / Novak Djokovic
It's the height, it's the ears and it's the perfectly awkward smile. Joe, meet your tennis superstar doppelganger, Novak.
Aggi / Tarzan
Yes, this may not be a real-human to real-human comparison, but Aggi is a dead ringer for animated Tarzan.
The So Dramatic! podcast also made their own comparison between Aggi and Christian Wilkins and THEY LITERALLY COULD BE TWINS.
Shannon / Taylor Lautner
The eyebrows, smile and quiffy hair are locking in this pair of lookalikes for us.
Harry / Osher Günsberg
We have another Bachelor-dude-looking-like-another-Bachelor-dude, but this time we're convinced that Harry and Osher Günsberg are twinning - particularly on the hairstyling front...
Damien / Ray Romano
Everybody loves... Damien?
Pete / Pete Evans
Doppelgangers in both name and face. Making us officially creeped out.
Adrian / Javier Bardem
Okay we're 100 per cent sure that Adrian is the long lost child of Javier Bardem. Literally. Every. Feature. Is. The. Same.
Have you discovered any more Bachelorette lookalikes? Let us know in the comments!
Feature Image: Network Ten.