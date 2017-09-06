News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

dating

13 things a woman NEVER thinks when her boyfriend goes to a Bachelor party.

You’re meant to be cool with it, of course. Nonchalance is meant to spill off of you in genuine waves of sure thing, I trust you, you’ll have a great time, as you gaze at him through dark sunglasses and serenely turn the pages of the magazine you’re holding.

You could even laugh about Steven’s girlfriend, the one who most certainly isn’t ‘cool’ about her boyfriend attending a weekend-long bachelor’s party with 10 guys travelling to a location hours away. “Oh she’s so uptight”, you’ll snicker.

That’s how it’s meant to happen.

But that’s not how it happens at all.

The author has four questions you should ask yourself before you trust anyone. Post continues below.

You’re meant to be cool. But the thoughts. The thoughts in your head. They’re hot. Bad hot and catching.

Here’s a list of all the things a woman NEVER thinks as her boyfriend attends a Bachelor Party:

It’s 11am, I’m sure they’re still sober.

Aren’t their matching ‘buck’s weekend’ sashes lovely? A lot of thought went into this.

I love strip clubs.

I wonder if they’ll play ‘truth and dare’ like we did at Jenny’s hens.

Oh, my phone just lit up with a message, no need to check it now.

A glass of wine? Not really necessary.

It’s great how Hen’s and Buck’s parties were created so equal.

I have a sudden urge to watch ‘The Hangover’.

Aren’t lap dances the sweetest thing?

I am definitely not reciting a speech in my mind about trust and respecting women and stupid, old-fashioned, out-dated customs.

I wonder where I put my phone.

Well, obviously this tradition was dreamt up by a woman.

#empowering

You’ll say I’m immature. Most likely I have trust issues. But…

If you drop the ‘cool girl’ act for just one moment, I think you’ll find I am – if not anything else – completely and utterly honest.

To read about the ‘new kind of hens party’, click here

For ‘my husband has booked a stripper for his mate’s Bucks party and I’m not okay’, click here.

And for dumping a bridesmaid cause she ruined a Hen’s party, click here.

Tags: bachelor-parties , boyfriend , hens-parties , husband , relationships-tag

Related Stories

Recommended