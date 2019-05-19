Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I struggled every day.” Bachelor in Paradise’s Rachael on what life is like after reality TV.

While the rest of the country might’ve long forgotten about the drama from this years’ season of Bachelor in Paradise, for former contestant Rachael Gouvignon, the experience is still affecting her life.

The 34-year-old says she is only now starting to “see [her] spark come back” more than six months after filming for the reality TV dating show finished.

“I struggled every day and was extremely shocked with how much they had edited me, even down to my sentences,” the primary school teacher told Perth Now.

She said she felt betrayed by Network Ten producers and didn’t receive the psychological support she needed after the show ended.

“With all the latest suicides with reality TV stars, I thought there would be more truth to my character and more support from the show,” she added.

Gouvignon also said she suffered from anxiety and felt very depressed after her third Bachelor experience. She first appeared on Richie Strahan’s 2016 season of The Bachelor, and returned for the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018.

Perth Now reports a Ten spokesperson said: “As part of the show’s duty of care, all Bachelor in Paradise cast have full access to mental health professionals.”

2. Oh. Game of Thrones actors have seen that petition to rewrite season 8 and they’re not happy.

When the news broke that someone had devised a petition to have the final season of Game of Thrones re-written, it quickly gathered traction.

Following a number of controversial plot developments in the long-awaited final season, it seems fans of the series are not happy with how it’s ending.

But while the cheeky petition has now gained over one million signatures, the cast of the series have absolutely no time for it.

In fact, they've found it downright offensive.

Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead Wright called it “ridiculous” and “absurd”, while Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm, labelled it “insulting”.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hempstead Wright said: “It’s just absurd. I can’t even fathom it. It’s just ridiculous.

"It’s ridiculous that people think they can just demand a different ending because they don’t like it. I have stupidly taken it quite personally, which obviously I shouldn’t. In my opinion, it’s a great ending."

Anderson - also known as rapper Raleigh Ritchie - told US radio station Hot 97 FM: “I think it’s so insulting, whatever you think of the show.

“If you saw how hard people worked on that show, nobody would be flippantly saying like, ‘remake the show’.”

3. Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the moment Lamar Odom woke up from his coma.

The reality television show Khloe and Lamar lasted just two seasons.

It was intended to follow the marriage of Khloe Kardashian and professional basketball player Lamar Odom, but their whirlwind marriage (they wed just 30 days after meeting) didn't last as long as the pair had hoped.

But it wasn't until the pair began proceedings to get divorced that the relationship was truly tested, when Lamar Odom overdosed.

Speaking to PodcastOne's Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser, Khloe Kardashian revealed what it was like when her husband woke up from the coma. Although it had been more than year since the pair filed for divorce, the now 34-year-old Kardashian was still his next of kin at the time as the divorce was still on the judge's desk.

She said in the podcast the first thing Lamar said when he woke up from his coma was "hey babe".

"I was like, oh god. What year does he think this is? I remember I was like, oh no. What did I do?! Because I was like, does he know?" Khloe added.

She explained that he almost immediately went back to sleep.

"And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might've put him back into a coma I don't know, he probably was terrified," she said.

Khloe Kardashian decided to pause her divorce to care for Lamar.

"And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again."

4. Keanu Reeves just proved once again why he's our favourite celebrity.

Keanu Reeves is wholesome. That's a fact.

And of course it goes without saying that he's one of the "good ones".

But we think he may have just got a little bit... sweeter.

On Friday, a man named James Dator shared a story to Twitter about the time he met Keanu Reeves at a Sydney theatre in 2001 and it is next level.

In the thread, the man explains that over a decade ago he offered Keanu Reeves his staff discount in an attempt to sneakily get his signature.

When Keanu commented that he wasn't an employee, the young man caved and let him buy his ticket like a normal person.

Moments later, he says there was a knock on the box office door.

“I realised you probably wanted my autograph,” Keanu said. “So I signed this.”

He then handed the 16-year-old a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back, and threw his ice cream in... the bin.

Keanu Reeves... a man whose only flaw is wasting ice cream.

5. James Charles just shared “the truth” about the Tati Westbrook drama in a new YouTube video.

Ten days after the YouTube beauty blogger world was blown apart by one 43-minute video, there is a new development in the very public and very nasty feud between teenage beauty influencer James Charles and his former mentor and fellow influencer Tati Westbrook.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Charles uploaded a 41-minute video to his 13 million YouTube subscribers titled ‘No More Lies’ to share his side of the planet’s biggest celebrity/influencer news story.

His new video uses screenshots (referred to as 'receipts') to address and refute a number of claims made by Westbrook about his involvement with SugarBearHair, his behaviour towards her personally, and his alleged predatory behaviour towards straight men.

In the video, Charles admits the weeks since Westbrook's initial video went live "have been the most painful time [he's] ever had to deal with."

To watch the full video and read more about James Charles' new video, read the full story here.