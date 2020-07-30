"She looked good in the edits." The escalating drama between the Bachelor in Paradise stars.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Oh no, the Bachelor in Paradise cast have gone fully rogue and are sticking it to the producers over the show's editing.

Some are so mad about it, they're taken to spoiling to outcome of the show and... we hope they read their contract first. Oh and speaking of contracts, Jamie is suing Channel 10.

Keira Maguire enters Paradise. Post continues below video.

Following Wednesday night's show, even more cast members have come out to complain about the editing, or to complain about others complaining about the editing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Confused? Same, but we've rounded up all their grievances into this 'Handy Guide to Angry Bachelor in Paradise Stars'.

Keira.

So it looks like Keira Maguire won't be finding love in Fiji.

Following a particularly villainous edit of the 29-year-old in an earlier episode, Keira posted a series of photos criticising the show's producers, topping it off with a photo captioned: "Also, I don't need the show to find love..."

This revealed her new relationship with Love Island's Matthew Zukowski.

Keira and Matt

"I'm done being silent... They've taken it too far this time," she wrote, adding "The real villains are the people that are behind the show creating their own narrative, and not caring AT ALL whose lives they destroy to get viewers."

Cass.

Cass Mamone shared a snippet of footage from the show, where she says in a voiceover: "Jackson is talking to Brittney... I think Jackson can do better than Brittney".

Cass claimed editors had put together a bunch of different sentences said in different contexts to create the line, which didn't actually come out of her mouth.

Image: Instagram.

"I OWN what ever comes out of my mouth directly but I will NOT own pieces of different interviews at different times pieced together to steer a narrative," she wrote.

She later shared a clip from fictional show UnREAL, about reality TV producers, which shows them slicing together things said by a contestant to sound like a sledge.

Niranga.

Okay, so Niranga had some things to say about Cass' claims and... oh goodness, this is more awkward than their date.

Niranga responded to a fan's comment on a Bachie Funny Instagram post about Cass and said "Let's just say she looked good in the edits".

He also called out "one particular" castmate in an Instagram story, and it isn't hard to work out who he is talking about.

Image: Instagram.

Niranga said he was "infuriated" by a co-star complaining about getting a "bad edit" on screen because apparently "there were so many more nasty comments" made to him and others that didn't make it to air.

"One particular moment telling several people they wouldn't take me back to the parents because of where I was from," Niranga, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka when he was three, said.

He added this person could not "pronounce my name and doesn't even know where I'm from".

Matt and Renee.

(And Renee's best friend, Sam, the queen of tea this season).

Matt and Renee have been busy getting in some very good digs at Ciarran on Instagram, but they're also out here offering their opinions on editing.

In response to claims by Keira and Cass, Matt wrote "We all know what we signed up for, just own whatever you look like".

In a response to a fan asking about bullying, Renee said "People who do that and blame 'editing' are not being accountable for the things that THEY have said".

Image: Instagram.

Sam - who is now dating Keira's ex Jarrod Woodgate - wrote people can learn a lot from their mistakes if they "aren't busy denying them". Oof.

Image: Instagram.

"It's not good enough in this day and age to be calling someone a 'peasant' or a 'stripper' and saying entitled things like 'I'm up here and she's down there' and not be responsible for your actions," she said, referring to a video of deleted scenes where Keira talked to Jamie about Alisha.

"You got caught out. You're embarrassed that the public saw a snippet of your true character. To be answerable and accountable for your behaviour is the only way to grow and move forward.

"In my opinion, blaming editing is a cop out."

Glenn.

No, just kidding, Glenn is a sweet angel who isn't involved in any drama, but there was no where else we could point out that he changed his Instagram name to Greg.

Image: Instagram.

Wholesome.

Jamie.

On Wednesday, Jamie announced he is planning on suing Warner Bros Television Production Australia and Network Ten.

"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," he wrote.

"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 and Warner Bros Australia."

Jamie added that he's not going to make any further comments about the situation.

He later updated his caption in reference to bible verse 1 Samuel 17:45 which reads: "David said to the Philistine, 'You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the Lord Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied.'"

He also shared the statement on his Instagram stories, tagging both Warner Bros Television Production Australia and Network Ten.

Okay, so the drama off-screen is officially better than the drama on-screen. What on earth will next week bring?

Feature image: Channel 10.