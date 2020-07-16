Ciarran ends up with a new arrival, plus all the other Bachelor in Paradise spoilers.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Bachelor in Paradise is back for another year, which means endless Hawaiian shirts, an irresponsible number of mango daiquiris, and most importantly, a whole lot of drama.

If you've missed it, here's the Bachelor in Paradise 2020 trailer. Post continues below.

We've already farewelled Abbie Chatfield, Jake Ellis and some other less memorable faces, witnessed multiple kisses and watched some pretty snarky behaviour between the contestants, and we're not even that far in.

But according to our extensive research (i.e. gossip found in various places), we already have some spoilers.

Who ends up together? Who's low key dating someone else? Who's throwing shade during their promo interviews?

Well, step away from your Ciarran shrine, be﻿cause we have some tea to spill.

Ciarran Stott and Jessica Brody do not end up together.

For the moment, it seems as though Ciarran Stott and Jessica Brody are enjoying each other's company in paradise.

In December 2019, one month after filming ended, The Daily Mail Australia obtained photos of 26-year-old Ciarran walking out of Kiki's Sydney home to receive their UberEats... in nothing but a towel.

Also, during the same month they were seen holding hands at a birthday celebration for Ciarran's Bachelorette mate Jackson Garlick, and appeared in each other's (and Timm's) Instagram stories. A bunch of them then travelled up the coast and stayed in Timm's parents motel.

So... what happens between Ciarran and Jessica? Well. We'll be watching to find out.

Abbie Chatfield might be heading back to paradise.

Precisely no one was expecting Abbie to be eliminated during the show's first rose ceremony.

But now it seems the 25-year-old might not be leaving paradise after all. ﻿

According to the Daily Mail, Abbie spent a total of 10 days in Fiji, where the show is filmed, late last year.

﻿She was reportedly seen catching a flight to Fiji from Brisbane Airport on November 3, along with her fellow co-star Brittany Weldon. Abbie was later pictured flying back to Australia on November 13.

The fact that she spent more than a week overseas suggests she may have hung around after her elimination to film additional scenes for the show. Or to speak to Jamie... about the whole being promised a rose situation?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, we for one would love to see Abbie return to our screens.

Timm Hanly might still be with Brittany Hockley.

As we've seen throughout the first few episodes Timm and 32-year-old Brittany Hockley have been getting close.

Now, the Instagram account BachieFunny has posted a screenshot of a chat between themselves and a fan, and the fan explained that they had seen Brittany and Timm on what looked like a date night.

"Hey just so you know, I walked past Timm and Brittany walking down Chapel Street in Melbourne the other night (pre second round of iso lockdown) looking very cuddly," the fan wrote in the direct message.

If this news is correct, the couple have now been dating for eight months.

There has, however, been plenty of pap photos circulating of Timm with a brunette woman who isn't Brittany.

So honestly, we're on the fence with this one.

Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn are apparently dating.

Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn gave us all the feels when they met for the first time in paradise. The pair seemed to hit it off straight away and later got very close under a pile of banana leaves.

Glenn and Alisha also appeared to be on the same Darwin holiday with other Bachie contestants but were never photographed together, according Bachie Funny.

Hmm. Watch this space.



