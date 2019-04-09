Here's exactly what the Honey Badger told Brooke Blurton before she left The Bachelor.

When Brooke Blurton chose to leave The Bachelor last year, we were left with a lot of unanswered questions.

The 23-year-old was tipped to be standing beside the Honey Badger at the end, but then she had a tearful conversation with the bachelor and left halfway through the final rose ceremony.

Of course, we later found out that Nick Cummins chose no one and instead decided to walk away from the show single.

Now Brooke has returned to the Bachelor franchise for a second chance at love, a whole bunch of mango daiquiris, and some gossip pls.

Things are heating up in paradise. Post continues after video…



During the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on Tuesday night, Brooke finally shared why she left the show early.

Speaking to her fellow bachie contestants Brooke explained she walked out after Nick told her he wasn’t going to choose anyone in the finale.

“My decision for leaving wasn’t exactly how it came about,” she said. “I feel like there’s probably something I should tell you girls.”

“My last date with Nick we were on like a motorbike. I definitely thought there was chemistry there and we felt something good and I thought maybe I would be that girl at the end.”

The social worker explained the Honey Badger stopped the cameras and smothered his microphone so he could warn her about his decision. He also asked her not to tell anyone.

“He told me not to tell anyone and I’ve protected him for that reason,” she said. “He pretty much just broke my heart and made me feel like I had to keep it a secret.”

“I couldn’t tell the other girls and I thought that was really sh*t. I don’t regret the decision to leave, I don’t want to be with someone who’s not committed. I’m not going to waste my time.”

Brooke also told Osher at the start of the show that Nick contacted her “a lot” after the show. When Osher asked her what she thought he was after she replied, “I have no idea. I hope he’s not here Osher, I swear to God.”

Promos for the show have hinted that Brooke and Alex Nation hook up during their time in paradise.

In the trailer the pair are seen kissing. Alex then tells the camera, “If the kiss is electric and amazing and you really feel it, you’re on.”

“I’m on.”

“Going in there, I obviously knew that I wanted to pursue her,” Alex recently told Yahoo Lifestyle Australia.

“I didn’t know what her thoughts were on me going in there, but I remember when she was announced and I was due to fly out, I had this feeling of just nerves because there was something about her that made nervous in a really, really good way.”

Brooke also told the publication she was “curious” about Alex.

You watch the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise on TenPlay now.