13 ex-Bachelor contestants who have gone on to have kids.

It's been a big year for Bachie babies.

Fan favourites Laura Byrne and Matty J welcomed their second child, Lola Ellis Johnson in February, followed by Mary Viturino and Conor Canning's daughter in March.

And just last week, Tara Pavlovic welcomed her son Paddy George Shepherdson with her husband Nick Shepherdson.

And they're not alone.

While the show hasn't always created lasting relationships, it has led to some pretty cute babies.

Here's all the former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who have gone on to have kids.

Mary Viturino and Conor Canning

Mary Viturino's hilarious commentary quickly cemented her as a fan favourite on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

It was a talent she put to use again during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now partner, Conor Canning.

The couple, who are currently living in Tasmania together, announced they are expecting their first child together in October.

"I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that Conor and I are having a baby next year," Mary wrote on Instagram.

Their baby girl later arrived six weeks early in March.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Mary wrote, "[Conor] and I present to you Summer Elizabeth Canning. 6 weeks earlier than planned but she is doing such an amazing job. I feel like she’s already a daddy’s girl. Chanel can’t wait for a cuddle".

At the time, Conor was on a work trip in Sydney and had to watch the birth in Hobart over video call.

"Welcome to the world Summer Elizabeth Canning. Just like your Mum you know how to make an entrance. You surprised us 6 weeks early while your daddy was away working in Sydney! The world is already a better place now that you are in it. We love you," Conor wrote on Instagram.





Laura Byrne and Matty J

Laura Byrne and Matty J have gone on to have not one but two Bachie babies following their stint on the show in 2017.

After telling Laura he loved her at the finale, the pair moved in together in mid-2018. In April 2019, they got engaged while on their 'babymoon', as Laura was pregnant at the time. "You are my favourite everything. YES to a lifetime of love and flamboyant dance moves with you my honey," Laura said on Instagram at the time.

In June 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world, Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson. That year, Laura, who is a successful jewellery designer, also launched her podcast Life Uncut alongside fellow Bachelor star Brittany Hockley.

In February, they announced the arrival of their second daughter Lola Ellis Johnson, who everyone - including the postman - thought would be a boy.

"Everyone from your Mum, your Nana, the neighbour and even the postman thought you were going to be a boy. Playing pranks on us all already... I love it! I also love that I’m now well and truly outnumbered by 3 beautiful and rambunctious girls at home. Welcome to the family," Matt shared on Instagram.





Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich were Australia's first ever Bachie couple

Four years after meeting on the show in 2013, Tim and Anna announced their engagement in May 2017.

The next year, in June 2018, the couple wed in Italy, and two years later they announced they were expecting their first child together.

"With everything that's going on in the world we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together," Anna wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her pregnancy scans.

"I can’t wait to be a Dad!!! The giddy feelings in my stomach show there must be a few nerves, but I know Anna’s going to be an absolutely amazing mother and I couldn’t be more excited to start a family with her!" Tim added.

In November, the couple announced they had welcomed their baby girl, and named her Elle.

"Introducing the newest addition to our family ELLE ROBARDS," Anna wrote on Instagram at the time.

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski

Sam Wood met Snezana Markoski on the third season of The Bachelor back in 2015. After leaving the show together, the couple entered into a long distance relationship while Snezana and her daughter Eve lived in Perth, and Sam was in Melbourne. Four months later, they moved in together in Melbourne, before Sam proposed in December 2015. In October 2017, the pair welcomed their first child Willow Wendy Wood.

The next year, in November 2018, the couple married at Byron Bay's Fig Tree Restaurant. Snezana's daughter, Eve, was one of her bridesmaids and one-year-old Willow wore a matching lace dress to her mum.

In July 2019, Sam and Snezana welcomed their second child together, a daughter Charlie Lane Wood.

Tara Pavlovic

It didn't take long for Australia to fall in love with Tara Pavlovic on Matty J's season of The Bachelor in 2017.

The following year, Tara joined season one of Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Sam Cochrane from Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette. But just months after the proposal aired, the couple split in a highly publicised and messy breakup.

In September 2019, Tara announced she was engaged to her partner Nick Shepherdson, who she had known for 10 years before they pursued a romantic relationship. The couple's wedding plans ended up getting postponed due to COVID-19, but they eventually tied the knot in September last year.

"25th of September, 2020. The day I married my best friend," Tara wrote on Instagram, alongside the couple's very cute wedding video.

A month later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together, who they just welcomed last week.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Tara wrote "Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson. Words can’t describe how beyond in love we are with you. We are so grateful that you arrived happy and healthy and we will love and protect you forever."

Simone Ormesher

Simone Ormesher is another contestant to come out of Matty J's season.

A year after the show, she returned to our screens for season one of Bachelor in Paradise, where she had a brief fling with Apollo Jackson.

But while she didn't find love on the show, she did find it with her fiancé Matt Thorne, who popped the question last December.

"Yes to a life with you," Simone wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple also welcomed a baby girl named Gracie-Mae Thorne in 2019.

"You have my heart Gracie-Mae," the personal trainer wrote on Instagram at the time.

Lisa Hyde

Lisa Hyde first graced our screens on Blake Garvey's season of The Bachelor back in 2014. Four years later, she joined the first season of Bachelor In Paradise where she formed a connection with Luke McLeod from Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette.

The couple decided to leave the show to focus on their relationship, but they ended up breaking up shortly after following rumours that Luke cheated.

"Unfortunately, the trust was lost, and I respect myself a little bit too much to let somebody walk all over me like that, so we separated," Lisa later told Now To Love.

But everything ended up working out for the best because Lisa is now a mum to her baby daughter Myja-Jae, who she shares with her partner Damon Collina.

Nichole Wood

Nichole Wood rocked up to The Bachelor mansion on a motorbike back in 2019.

After leaving Matt Agnew behind, the 26-year-old announced she was expecting a baby with her partner Jake Yard.

Unfortunately, she later shared that the pair broke up when she was 39 weeks pregnant.

She's since welcomed a baby girl named Bohdi Leigh Yard.

While it's not entirely clear if Nichole and Jake are back together, the pair look quite close on Instagram.

Alex Nation

Last but not least, we have Alex Nation, who fans will no doubt remember from Richie Strahan's season in 2016.

After winning Richie's heart on the show, the couple continued their relationship in the real world before separating in 2017.

The following year, Alex told news.com.au that her and Richie broke up because of long distance.

"We had internal as well as external pressures," she told the publication.

"Then we went quiet on social media because things went quiet in our relationship, and we had everyone speculating which put more pressure on us. The good thing about Richie and I is that we did communicate. But a relationship breakup is hard anyway."

In 2019, she returned to the franchise of Bachelor in Paradise, where she formed a connection with Brooke Blurton and Bill Goldsmith. Unfortunately, neither panned out, but it was all for the best because she's now expecting a child with her boyfriend Carson Jory.

The 28-year-old shared the news on Instagram in January, alongside a photo of her holding her baby bump.

"I wonder if you’ll have your Father’s eyes? Will you be stubborn like your Mother? See you soon little darling," she captioned the post.

Alex also shares her son Elijah with her ex partner.

Feature Image: Instagram@shepaa/@conorjcanning