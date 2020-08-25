'I like to keep things natural and glowy.' 5 Bachelor contestants share their beauty routines.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

So, we cornered five Bachelor contestants and asked them *everything* we wanted to know about their skincare and makeup routine.

Juliette

Bachelor Juliette's skincare routine

During the day, Juliette is all about upping her hydration game and protecting her skin from the effects of sun damage. "In the morning I use The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid serum and then apply MooGoo Natural Sunscreen Tinted SPF 40 - which is natural zinc. I then spray rosewater on my face for hydration," said Juliette.

"At night I remove any makeup with micellar water. I wash my face using Skinstitut Gentle Cleanser 12% and occasionally the exfoliating scrub. I apply The Ordinary Retinol serum, then sometimes argan, jojoba or rosehip oil to soothe and deeper hydrate skin overnight. I also like to use body washes that are natural, sulphate-free paraben-free. I love using oils or natural creams for moisturising my body."

One of Juliette's main skincare tips? "I drink a lot of water and stay out of the sun! This is an important step to keep my skin looking youthful." Note, taken!

Bachelor Juliette's skincare MVPs

Skinstitut Gentle Cleanser

The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner

Bangn Body Firming Lotion

Bachelor Juliette's makeup routine

"I don’t like to look like I painted on make-up. I've been blessed with amazing skin, so I just try to enhance my eyes, lips, cheeks with a glowing dewy look," she said.

To enhance her eyes, Juliette says she gets lash extensions or reaches for a set of falsies. "I think lashes open your eyes so I usually use lash extensions which saves me time when I get ready (I used to spend 30 mins on curling and applying mascara as my lashes were long but straight). If I don’t have lash extensions, I have a collection of natural to dramatic lush fake lashes!"

For that glowing, sun-kissed look she said, "I use a tiny amount of bronzer, blush and highlighter on my cheekbones. I don’t contour at all!" To finish the look, she likes to swipe on a bit lipstick or gloss. "I line my lips with either a natural colour, or red lip liner and blend it into my lip and apply a secret shiny gloss! I usually keep the lip a natural colour with orange, brown hues."

"For The Bachelor cocktail parties we had a beautiful, talented makeup team who worked on our looks. I was able to collaborate on the looks, so I started having more of a say on what kind of features I wanted to enhance. They are so good to us!"

Bachelor Juliette's makeup MVPs

Make Up For Ever Foundation Stick

Ardell Lashes Wispies in Black

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Champagne Pop

NARS Blush in Orgasm

Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette

Napoleon Perdis Lip Liner in Rococo Red

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice

Areeba

Bachelor Areeba's skincare routine

﻿When it comes to her AM and PM skincare routine, there's one brand Areeba can't get enough of. "I recently started Ole Henriksen and it's amazing!" she said.

Bachelor Areeba's skincare MVPs

Ole Henriksen Face the Truth Gel Cleanser

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème, $55 Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme

﻿Bachelor Areeba's makeup routine ﻿

When it comes to enhancing her features with makeup, Areeba said, "It's all about the eyes and lips for me. Big lashes and big focus on the lips."

Bachelor Areeba's makeup MVPs

The Bachelor star said she can't live without her lip gloss, a set of false lashes and a trusty eyebrow pencil ('cause guys, your eyebrows shape your entire face - so it's worth keeping 'em polished!).

Irena

Bachelor Irena's skincare routine

"My skincare is pretty simple. The skin clinic I go to do all the hard work for me! I keep it simple, cleanser followed by a serum and then always an SPF during the day. I never leave the house without my sunscreen." Sunscreen on the daily? Go, you good thing!

Irena said she also undergoes regular exfoliating treatments to keep her skin in check. "My go-to is a Dermasweep, followed by a session under the LED lights."

"I also take supplements to also help with my skin. I suffer from breakouts especially when I’m working heaps, so I get some extra help from my vitamins!"

Bachelor Irena's skincare MVPs

"My favourite skincare is Lira Clinical skincare, I have been using their products for a number of years now. They are such amazing quality products and a little goes a long way," said Irena.

Lira Clinical Bio Enzyme Cleanser

Bachelor Irena's makeup routine

"My usual makeup routine is super simple as I’m always in a rush to get ready for work!" said Irena. "I am currently using Harlotte Cosmetics Afterglow Foundation, with a little of their cream blush on my cheeks. I always do my eyebrows and wear mascara. I don’t like heavy makeup because I break out and I like my skin to show," said Irena.

"On The Bachelor we are so lucky that we get the most amazingly talented makeup artists that do our makeup for cocktail nights. I learnt so much from the incredible ladies - they were kind enough to offer me some tips and tricks."

Bachelor Irena's makeup MVPs

"I can’t live without my mascara. I use Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara - they make the best mascara. I never leave the house without wearing it!"

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Bella

Nicole's skincare routine

"My skincare routine is pretty basic. I’ve recently started using a product called Essano which I love! I always cleanse at least once a day and after removing makeup, moisturise morning and night and I’ve recently started using a rosehip oil nightly!"

Nicole's skincare MVPs

Essano Rosehip Moisturising Creme Cleanser

Essano Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

Essano Rosehip Moisture Restorative Night Creme

Nicole's makeup routine

Nicole said if she's going all out and applying a full face of makeup, she'll usually stick to wearing nudes. "Nude eye shadows and lipsticks are my favourite, then for special occasions I’ll always add a nice fake eyelash. I don’t like wearing makeup when I don’t have to, so BB creams are my favourite for a bit of extra coverage!"

And as for her TV-ready makeup ~lewks~ on The Bachelor, she said, "We were super lucky! The HMUA’s were incredible. They always asked us what look we wanted for the night and would work with us as much as possible to achieve this!"

Nicole's makeup MVPs

M.A.C Cosmetics Lipstick in Blankety

Feature images: @reebzsyd; @bellavarelis﻿ ﻿

