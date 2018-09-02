Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Fans think they’ve worked out the identity of the woman who goes rogue on The Bachelor this week, demanding to leave the mansion.

The promos for the next episode of The Bachelor Australia look dramatic to say the least.

As the intruders enter the Bachie mansion on Wednesday night, one contestant in particular goes completely rogue, demanding to leave the show.

“Get those f*cking cameras away from me,” the brunette contestant yells.

But although it’s not clear who the contestant is, according to the Daily Mail, it’s likely the mystery contestant is new intruder Brittany Weldon.

The former nursing student is set to enter the mansion on Wednesday night alongside model Jamie-Lee Dayz and dental nurse Deanne Salvemini.

With Jamie-Lee on crutches in the show (she injured herself hours into filming) and Deanne having much shorter hair than the woman shown in the trailer, it seems Brittany might really be the contestant who demands to leave.

It’s safe to say we’ve very excited for next week’s ep.

2. A paparazzo has made a truly bizarre statement about Jasmine Yarbrough’s upcoming wedding day.

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic are set to marry in Mexico in December – but one paparazzo has made some truly bizarre comments about the couple's big day.

You see, Yarbrough recently shared a photo on Instagram suggesting she was in New York, when really, she was making a stop in Mexico for final wedding preparations. It was a classic famous person move - to throw paparazzi off.

But one photographer who spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald, and sounds a little frustrated to have been outsmarted, decided to throw shade at the 34-year-old.

"The only reason this wedding is of interest is because of Karl and his many celebrity friends," the photographer said, suggesting that photos of Yarbrough alone don't hold a lot of value.