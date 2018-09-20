News
reality tv

Just all the best Twitter reactions to The Bachelor's most surprising elimination so far.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Right, we’re calling it.

That was officially one of the saddest rose ceremonies we’ve ever seen.

In a surprising Bachie twist, the Honey Badger sent home fan-favourite Shannon.

And if Twitter’s anything to go by, it’s safe to say Australia was absolutely shocked with how it all went down.

Exiting the mansion, the 25-year-old told Nick that he "should have given it another day".

"We would have made a great couple," she said.

With Shannon's exit this sad, we can't IMAGINE what it will be like if Cass gets sent home...

Pls no.

Take the below quiz to work out which Bachelor date suits you best!

