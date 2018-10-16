Alex has had 35 miscarriages in seven years. Now she'll have one final round of IVF.

Alex Kramer has been through the pain of 35 miscarriages. But she’s not ready yet to give up on her dream of having another baby.

The UK TV presenter and her fiancé Scott started trying for a baby seven years ago, and were thrilled when Kramer’s pregnancy test came up positive. But when she went to her GP, she was told that she was no longer pregnant and must have had an early miscarriage.

“I was heartbroken,” Kramer tells the Daily Star.

“But you think, ‘OK, let’s try again.’ But obviously I had no idea what lay ahead.”

Kramer went through another nine miscarriages before giving birth to baby Isobella in January 2013. Then she endured another five miscarriages before Josh came along in July 2014.

As she tried for a third child, the miscarriages continued. She was advised to turn to IVF. Just before her 40th birthday, she fell pregnant again. At her six-week scan, she and her fiancé discovered they were expecting twins. Kramer says they let themselves get excited.

“But when we went to the eight-week scan there was no heartbeat and my babies had died. I took it really hard. I was a complete mess.”

Kramer admits she’s “blessed” to have two beautiful children, and she knows that a lot of people will wonder why she keeps going after 35 miscarriages.

“But for every person who thinks that way, there will be those who will understand my longing for another child – the dream of holding tiny newborn hands and kissing little feet, as well as the grief and pain I feel every time I miscarry.”

Kramer shared the story of her early miscarriages during Baby Loss Awareness Week, “not for sympathy but so that at least one person would know they’re not alone”. One of the women who responded to her story on Instagram was a mum called Jo, who used the hashtag #39angels.

“I have had so many people call me a liar, because apparently the number of miscarriages isn’t humanly possible,” Jo wrote. “Finally to have someone else telling their story might open eyes and hearts. My bub is our IVF miracle and I know you are so incredibly brave to keep going on for your third bub ‘cause I’ll keep going for my second.”

Some people on social media have questioned Kramer’s story, wondering if it is possible to have that many miscarriages. The President of the Fertility Society of Australia, Professor Michael Chapman, says it is.

“Conception occurs much more frequently than actual pregnancies that continue,” he tells Mamamia. “There’s been some estimates that as many as 50 per cent of women who are trying to conceive and everything’s normal will actually produce an embryo naturally.”

In many cases, the embryo could be lost before the woman even realises she’s pregnant. Her period may be just one or two days late.

“‘Oh, my period was late last month.’ Well, maybe you were pregnant,” he says.

As for Kramer, she says she’s had every test and investigation, but doctors haven’t been able to find an explanation for her miscarriages. Now 40, she’s planning to have one last round of IVF later this month, in a final bid for a baby.

“If it doesn’t happen then, I’m done,” she says.

Professor Chapman says if there’s no underlying reason for the miscarriages, a 40-year-old woman having IVF has a 15 per cent chance of ending up with a baby.

“There’s still hope, certainly.”