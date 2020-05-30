Inside the intensely private life of Ashley Olsen, the 'less-controversial' Olsen twin.

Ashley Olsen almost looks petrified on red carpets, staring wide-eyed into camera lenses.

Given she and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen broadcasted their entire childhood and teenage years on TV – from first steps to first kisses – you can understand why.

Now, the 33-year-old Olsen twins lead intensely private lives, shunning social media and only appearing on the occassional red carpet for high fashion, charity or art events in their home city of New York.

In 2020, Mary-Kate is making headlines over her high-profile divorce from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy. But what about Ashley?

Let’s take a deep dive into what the ‘less-controversial’ twin has been up to since stepping out of the spotlight.

WATCH: Here are some of the celebrity couples we didn’t know existed! Post continues after video.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, the tween and teen empire.

Here’s a quick recap of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s rise to fame that saw them become two of the richest teenagers in the world.

From 1987, the fraternal twins shared the role of Michelle Tanner for the entire run of the sitcom Full House – right up until they were six years old.

In 1993, shortly before the end of Full House, the Olsen twins started their own entertainment company called Dualstar, which produced all of their subsequent direct-to-DVD films.

Over the years, the sisters made countless indisputably excellent (don’t fight us on this) direct-to-DVD movies. Films like: Our Lips Are Sealed, It Takes Two, Passport to Paris, Holiday in the Sun, When In Rome, and How The West Was Fun, and TV series’ Two of a Kind and So Little Time.

During this time, the twins released albums, a pre-teen clothing line at Walmart, a cosmetics line, video games, an animated TV series and even a board game. There was also a fan club for the twins, complete with a magazine as well as merchandise.

In 2004, the then-18-year-old twin sisters starred in their last film together, New York Minute. That same year, the twins also took full ownership of their media company Dualstar, leading them to join the list of the richest teenagers in the world. By 2007, it's believed the pair shared an estimated combined net worth of $100 million.

Following the release of New York Minute, Ashley retired from acting and instead dedicated herself to fashion. Mary-Kate went on to appear in movies such as Factory Girl and Beastly, before she retired from acting in 2011.

In 2006, the twins turned their attention to fashion when they launched their own couture fashion label, The Row, before launching more affordable line Elizabeth & James in 2007. This solidified their fashion influence - Mary-Kate's "homeless" look, as coined by The New York Times, became iconic.

Ashley Olsen's private relationships.

Despite leading a less-complicated romantic life than sister Mary-Kate, Ashley's relationships with a few high-profile names have been full of mystery, and avoiding paparazzi.

The former child star was first linked to US singer and actor Jared Leto in 2005. The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer and Ashley have had an on-again, off-again relationship. They were seen dating around LA, and in 2011, they allegedly reunited briefly.

From photos of the 2018 Met Gala, they still look to be friends.

Ashley then dated Ksubi Jeans CEO Greg Chait. Page Six reported they ended things in 2007, citing "commitment issues" as the reason they parted ways.

She also had a short relationship in 2007 with infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong. In the biography Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong, author Juliet Macur alleged Armstrong was "warned" not to involve himself with the then-21-year-old actress.

Ashley and The Hangover actor Justin Bartha dated for three years from 2008. It was her most public relationship - the couple regularly attended events together. They broke up in 2011.

Much like her sister, Ashley also found love with an older man, dating financier and art collector Richard Sachs for five months in 2016. He was 28 years her senior. Us Weekly reports they ended their relationship because Ashley wanted to "focus on her clothing line."

Since 2017, however, Ashley has been dating Louis Eisner. Louis is a 'biocoastal artist' - apparently, Ivanka Trump bought an Eisner piece in 2013.

RadarOnline reports the two quietly started dating in 2017 after being just friends for years. In September 2018, a source told the publication the couple aren't in a rush to get married.

"He’s a long-term relationship kind of guy, but he doesn’t follow societal norms," the source said. The same source said Ashley and Louis are "very much in love" as of February, 2019.

Other than being recently photographed in May, 2020 wearing a protective mask and gloves in New York, the couple have no media or social media presence. While Louis has an Instagram page for his art, Ashley has never even had a Myspace or Facebook account.

"We don't dive into that world [of social media]. We don't have Instagram or Facebook. So we've never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We've stayed quite sheltered," Ashley told Vogue in 2011 of her and Mary-Kate's choice to stay offline.

"I don't like being the centre of attention anymore. I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up – we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing."

Mary Kate and Ashley are living together again.

In 2020, Ashley and Mary-Kate are living together again due to Mary-Kate's messy divorce proceedings with her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy. Mary-Kate fled New York to spend time with Ashley and friends outside the city, after her emergency divorce request was denied by a Manhattan court.

On May 28, Page Six reported the pair's divorce was sparked by Olivier's decision to move his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, and their two children into their $5 million Bridgehampton home.

Before submitting the emergency divorce request, Mary-Kate's attorneys received an email from her husband's, giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claimed he was trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge, according to TMZ.

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” her case said, Page Six reported.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” the court papers continued.

As far as we know, Mary-Kate is quarantining with Ashley and her boyfriend Louis.

Feature image: Getty.

Were you a fan of Mary Kate and Ashley growing up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!