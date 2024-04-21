The nine-month-old baby who's mother saved her life has been discharged from hospital.

Ashlee Good's nine-month-old daughter is on her way home.

First-time mum Ashlee was pushing her baby in her pram at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday, April 13, when a man brandishing a large knife leaned into and stabbed Harriet, before turning on Ash.

"The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed," two brothers, who had been shopping when the incident occurred and rushed to help the pair, told 9News.

"She came over with the baby, threw it at me and I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad. I was helping hold and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother, trying to compress the blood. We were calling the ambulance and police. There was a lot of blood on the floor."

Ashlee was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her baby was taken to Sydney's Children's Hospital and underwent surgery.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park confirmed on Sunday that the nine-month-old had been discharged from the hospital and was granted clearance to go home.

"In a positive development, I can confirm the child who has been receiving care at Sydney Children’s Hospital following last weekend’s tragic events at Bondi Junction has been discharged home," he said in a statement.

"She continues to receive care from the expert clinicians at Sydney Children’s Hospital."

In a statement to the media, Ashlee's family detailed their grief after the attack, saying they are "struggling to come to terms with what has occurred".

"Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all round outstanding human and so much more," they said.

"We appreciate the well-wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl."

The family confirmed that the baby underwent "hours of surgery" and was doing well.

"We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital. We would also like to thank the New South Wales Police for their kindness and diligence in this tragedy and emergency services for getting our baby the care she needed as quickly as possible."

They also thanked the two brothers who tried to help Ashlee and her baby at the scene.

"To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not — words cannot express our gratitude."

As the baby's homecoming was announced, a candlelight vigil was held on Sunday evening for the victims of the tragedy.

Organised by Waverly Council and the state government, thousands gathered at Bondi Beach to mourn and pay their respects.

NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott, who bravely shot attacker Joel Cauchi, was among the attendees, hailed for saving numerous lives.

Ashlee's loved ones are raising money for her little girl, and the baby's father, Dan.

"These funds are being collected for the benefit of Dan and Harriet to give them the freedom to go forward into the future without financial burden or worry," reads the GoFundMe.

"Ash was a ray of sunshine and positivity in every aspect of her life and died a hero saving her little girl from the most unspeakable evil...

"Being a mother to baby Harriet and partner to Dan was Ash’s whole life. Her love and commitment to them was evident to all who knew her," it continues.

- With AAP.



Feature image: Getty.