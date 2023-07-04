'Our beautiful boy.' Ash Barty has given birth to her son.

17 months after retiring from tennis, Ash Barty has announced the birth of her first child.

In a joint Instagram post, Barty and her husband Garry Kissick shared the arrival of their son, Hayden.

"Our beautiful boy️. Welcome to the world, Hayden," the proud new parents wrote.

The 26-year-old sportswoman announced she was pregnant in January, following her retirement from professional tennis.

"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her Border Collie sitting next to a pair of baby shoes.

The three-time grand slam champion retired from tennis in March 2022. The decision came right after she had won the Australian Open and shocked the sporting world.

"There was a perspective shift in me in the second phase of my career that my happiness wasn’t dependent on the results," she said last year.

"And success for me is knowing that I’ve given absolutely everything I can, I’m fulfilled, I’m happy and I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself.

"I’ve said it to my team multiple times, I don’t have it in me anymore. I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level anymore."

Feature Image: Instagram @gazlfc90, @ashbarty.