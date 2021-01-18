What we're missing about the Armie Hammer story: It's not about the 'kinky' messages.

Warning: This post includes references to graphic sexual themes.

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has never hidden his appetite for all things kink. Recently in an interview with Netflix promoting his film Rebecca, he admitted that his ideal dinner date would be the controversial and contentious philosopher Marquis de Sade — notoriously known for his rabid erotic writings related to sexual cruelty and sadism.

It’s been a busy 12 months rocked by constant headlines, mainly due to his impending messy divorce to television personality and entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers, as well as his very active dating life. There have also been scandals, including a DM leak in July 2020, featuring a risqué exchange with a Russian woman (@dominastya on Instagram).

Watch the Trailer for Call Me By Your Name. Post continues below.

With the DMs quickly being deleted from most places on the internet and the exchange remaining buried under an array of other celebrity mishaps — something that’s easy to do when you’re as rich and well-connected as Hammer — all was forgotten about the scandal.

That was until this week, with the 34-year-old once again being exposed for sexual misconduct. This time for his extramarital relationship with @houseofeffie, who came forward with gruesome and startling screenshots accusing him of manipulation, abuse, gaslighting and lying to her.

The validity of the DMs has not only been backed by the woman herself but also his previous romantic partners, including Jessica Ciencin Henriquez via Twitter and Courtney Vucekovich via an exchange with prominent gossip Instagram-based account Deuxmoi, as well as previous whistleblower @dominastya.

The exchanges posted by Effie are harrowing — at the beginning, she shared screen grabs implying Hammer and herself were involved in a kink-based dom/sub relationship, where the conversations between both parties weren’t too eyebrow-raising, and for Hammer, the only issue would have been that he was sending sexual messages to a woman other than his wife. In one of the screen grabs, he dubbed Effie "the Michael Phelps of F**king". In another, he says, "Your naked body is a f**king sculpted piece of art / They would carve marble after it if you lived in the renaissance".

Armie Hammer in 2008, in the early days of his career as an actor. Image: Getty.

But then things took a much darker turn. Subsequent messages saw Hammer describe a sexual experience he supposedly had with Effie. The DM read, "Raping you on your floor with a knife against you. Everything else seemed boring / You crying and screaming, me standing over you. I felt like a god. I’ve never felt such power or intensity".

There are also alleged threats made by Hammer where he expresses his displeasure with Effie after she contemplated reaching out to his wife. This threat was made over a year before she made contact with Chambers.

"Well, very convenient of you to bring that up because if for some reason something goes wrong and my wife finds out I will probably remove your head from your body." This isn’t the only threat allegedly made by Hammer towards Effie during their relationship.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece discuss the comments around Armie Hammer's alleged leaked DMs. Post continues below.

Consensual non-consent sex is a style of BDSM play where participants consent to sexual acts that mimic those that are non-consensual.

This could include the use of bondage (the Japanese bondage technique Shibari is something Hammer openly enjoys as evident from his Instagram likes and the #shibari tag that he follows), pretending to torture or rape participants, or sex taking place during sleep or an unconscious state.

Safewords are then used to stop whatever activity is taking place when a participant is no longer feeling comfortable.

Let's just say Hammer and Effie were participating in consensual non-consent sex and were following all the protocols and consent was provided, including safewords and respecting boundaries, would that mean Hammer is the monster he is being portrayed as or just a victim of kink-shaming?

According to Effie’s Instagram stories, she notes that Hammer never used safewords. She felt pressured to give consent due to his influence and dominance.

Effie was only a mere 20 years old when the relationship began. There are also horrific images posted on her Instagram suggesting Hammer choked her with a belt and provided no aftercare. It’s important to note that she did not provide consent to have Hammer choke her with a belt. She also admits to being ghosted often after sexual experiences, left to treat her own scars alone — both physically and mentally.

Calling Hammer out for his rape fantasies, threats of torture and cannibal tendencies isn’t kink-shaming a man who describes his interests as "niche" in an uncovered recording of Hammer posted by the Instagram account @switch_ga, where he discusses the previous DM scandal from July 2020.

Image: Getty.

Labelling your sexual preferences and experiences as niche or kink doesn’t give participants permission to avoid accountability when they cross boundaries.

Fetishes are okay, but only when they’re ethical and participants aren’t made to feel uncomfortable or manipulated before, during or after the encounter.

Too many men (especially influential men) have gotten away with exploiting their sexual encounters with women by using the ‘their-kinks-are-niche’ card or going beyond what was consented to originally.

By dismissing the criticism targeted towards Hammer as kink-shaming, we're disrespecting the brave women who have come forward and shared their stories.

Not only do these women admit that they felt uncomfortable during and shortly after their various sexual encounters with him, but their mental health has deteriorated immensely since, even years after their relationships ended with Hammer, which Effie elaborates on via her Instagram account.

This can’t be swept under the rug again.

Twitter may be inundated with memes making fun of Hammer’s apparent fetishes, but those who continue to make light of Effie’s story are giving him what he wants — he wants you to dismiss the pain of these women and turn him into a meme.

Armie Hammer must be held accountable for the emotional and physical suffering he has allegedly caused the fearless women who have come forward, and that has to happen now.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Amy Smolcic is a writer, teacher, content manager of Wickedd Childd and bookworm based in Melbourne. For links to Amy's work, visit her website, www.asmolcic.com. You can follow her on Twitter @amysmolcic.

Feature Image: Getty.