"I thought he was going to kill me." Armie Hammer has been accused of rape.

This post contains references of sexual assault and graphic sexual violence, and may be triggering to some readers.

A 24-year-old woman has accused Armie Hammer of "violently" raping and physically abusing her during their on-and-off relationship.

Speaking at a press conference alongside lawyer Gloria Allred on Thursday, the woman, who goes by the name Effie, alleged the actor raped her in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face," she said through tears.

"He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week," she continued.

"During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me."

According to Effie, the alleged assault ended after four hours, when Hammer "left with no concern for my wellbeing".

Effie, who is now based in Europe, shared she first met Hammer on Facebook in 2016. Afterwards, they had an on-and-off relationship for four years.

"The relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions from both sides became really intense. Looking back, it is now clear to me he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself. He would often test my devotion to him, slyly removing and crossing my boundaries, as he became increasingly more violent," Effie alleged in the press conference.

"I have lived in fear of him, and I have tried to dismiss his actions as a twisted kind of love. His abuse traumatised me," she added.

"He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually."

After making her statement, Effie's lawyer, Gloria Allred, shared a photo of Effie and Hammer in Los Angeles prior to the assault in 2017.

When Allred was asked whether Effie was behind the Instagram account House of Effie, which previously shared screenshots of graphic messages alleged to have been sent from the actor, Allred refused to confirm or deny.

Shortly after the press conference, Hammer's lawyers denied Effie's claims in a statement to Page Six.

"[Effie's] own correspondence with Mr Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her," the statement read.

"Mr Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. It was never Mr Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," the statement continued.

"From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

According to Variety, the actor is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"We can confirm that Armie Hammer is the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated February 3 of this year," a LAPD spokesperson told the publication.

What are the allegations against Armie Hammer?

The allegations against Armie Hammer first began when Instagram account House of Effie began sharing screenshots of graphic messages alleged to have been sent from the actor.

In the alleged messages, Hammer spoke about drinking blood and described various graphic sex acts, which included sexual references to cannibalism.

"I need to drink your blood," one message read.

"I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," another said.

"You just live to obey me and be my slave. I will own you," a third message read.

After sharing numerous screenshots, House of Effie claimed multiple women had approached her with their own stories about the actor.

One woman, Paige Lorenze, who reportedly dated the actor, admitted she felt "really unsafe" during their relationship.

"He started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do, who I could have over, who I couldn’t. He told me that I couldn’t have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things," she told Vanity Fair.

The 23-year-old also alleged on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that Hammer carved an 'A' into her pelvis during their relationship, and suggested that she have one of her ribs removed so he could eat it.

"He basically tied me up and he was doing knife play," she said. "I remember it being uncomfortable and very painful but I honestly blacked out. I don’t fully remember how that felt in that moment because I was in so much pain."

Courtney Vucekovich, who dated Hammer from June to August in 2020, described their short-lived relationship as emotionally abusive.

"I wasn’t safe," she told Page Six. "I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He’s not well."

What has Armie Hammer said?

In January, Hammer withdrew from the film Shotgun Wedding, which he was set to star in alongside Jennifer Lopez. It was later reported the actor was dropped by talent agency WME as well.

In a statement to Variety at the time, the 34-year-old said: "I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

In February, after more claims came to light, a lawyer representing Hammer denied Paige Lorenze's allegations in a statement.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory," the statement read, according to The Sun.

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

On March 12, Vanity Fair published an in-depth look at the actor's downfall.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired," she shared on Instagram.

"Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know," she continued.

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

The television personality added that she wouldn't be commenting further on the allegations.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Getty.