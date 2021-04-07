'What I wish I knew about anti-wrinkle injections before getting them.'

The morning after I posted about getting anti-wrinkle injections on my Instagram stories, I went into the office just like any other day. I was walking to a meeting and then my friend popped her head out of her office door and ushered me in.

I went inside and all the girls from the marketing team were sitting at the lunch table and they wanted to hear everything there was to know about my anti-wrinkle injections.

Many of them said they had thought about getting injections but did not know anyone they could ask about them, so it seemed too scary. They had questions about how it worked, who could get it, how much it would cost, if it hurt and how long it would last.

I wanted to share my story publicly for a few reasons.

1. People prefer to listen to actual people who get it done rather than reading clinic websites. It is a medical procedure, so it's important to have a consult with an experienced professional but also important to hear authentic, real-life experiences.

2. People are getting this done all the time but not publicly talking about it, and that is totally their choice, but I am happy to share to help break the stigma.

3. I am an Instagram beauty blogger who regularly posts about skincare and makeup. I pride myself on honesty and authenticity, so of course I disclose any procedures I get done. I don't want to mislead anyone into thinking that I'm using some magical serum that removes deep lines.

So, let's get into it.

What causes wrinkles?

Wrinkles are a completely normal part of ageing, and can be exacerbated by other factors like sun exposure and smoking. As skin ages, it loses its flexibility and is no longer able to spring back in place.

These grooves then become permanent features on your face. I'm using anti-wrinkle as a preventative treatment because there is only so much skincare can achieve.

Before anti-wrinkle injections. Image: Supplied.

What's the process?

I go to Skin Forum in Burleigh Heads, Queensland and have my appointments with Nurse Tara who has been a Registered Nurse for six years and has a Postgraduate Diploma in Cosmetic Nursing.

Before Tara does my injections, I have a consultation with the prescribing doctor who goes through my medical history and asks if I have any questions.

The procedure involves the injector administering very small doses of muscle relaxant protein via a very fine needle, just under the skin. It takes less than five minutes.

Following this, I am free to go on with my day as normal (I am not red or swollen).

There are post-care rules including staying upright for a few hours, not putting pressure on my face or exercising. However, your nurse or doctor will talk through these guidelines with you at your appointment.

I also go to a follow-up appointment two weeks later to ensure the injections have worked correctly and there have not been any negative reactions or side effects.

Who is a good candidate for anti-wrinkle injections?

Anyone above the age of 18 desiring a relaxed, smoother, fresher, more youthful appearance can book in for anti-wrinkle injections. They are not suitable while pregnant or breastfeeding, though.

How much does it cost for anti-wrinkle injections?

This depends on how many units you need and how many areas of your face you want injected.

I pay around $300 for forehead, the frown lines, in between my eyebrows and my crow’s feet.

Do anti-wrinkle injections hurt?

It feels like a short, sharp pinch but only lasts a few seconds.

How long do anti-wrinkle injections last?

It takes up to 14 days to see results, and the lines smoothed out. After this time, it lasts three to four months until you might want to book in again for a refresh.

What kind of results will you see?

I've had anti-wrinkle injections twice now (about four months apart) and am thankful to have found this treatment.

My lines were not too deep, so they have pretty much disappeared, and my makeup sits so much nicer! It's a yes from me.

Important note: While injectable treatments may be considered a simple procedure, it’s important to keep in mind that it comes with some serious risks - especially if performed incorrectly. So, please make sure you do your research and speak to an experienced medical professional.

