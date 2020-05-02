The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Couldn’t be more excited.” Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards are expecting a baby.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards have announced they are expecting their first child together!

On Saturday, the Bachelor couple both took to their Instagram profiles to share their exciting news, saying “we’re so looking forward to this next chapter in our lives.”

“With everything that’s going on in the world we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together,” Anna, a criminal lawyer, said alongside photos of her pregnancy scans.

Fitness professional Tim Robards joked on his Instagram, “We’ve been keeping busy in lockdown.”

“I can’t wait to be a Dad!!! The giddy feelings in my stomach show there must be a few nerves, but I know Anna’s going to be an absolutely amazing mother and I couldn’t be more excited to start a family with her!”



The couple fell in love on the very first season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013.

Four years after meeting, Robards and Heinrich announced their engagement in May 2017. The next year, in June 2018, the couple wed in Italy, making them the first from The Bachelor Australia franchise to get married.

Congratulations, guys!

2. Please enjoy this viral video of Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson kicking butt.

Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Scarlet Johansson and Cameron Diaz are among the strong female celebrities who kicked some butt on Saturday in a Boss B**** Fight Challenge video that has since gone viral on social media.

A slew of Hollywood’s most famous women showed off their fighting and kicking skills in a video directed and produced by stuntwoman and actress Zoë Bell.

Bell started the video sitting on her couch reading a book, complaining, “I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!”

The 41-year-old then announced, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!” She proceeded to kick the screen, as the celebrity women all followed in a video montage.

Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Rosie Perez, Florence Pugh, Thandie Newtown and Juliette Lewis are all in the video, too.

Four new photos of Princess Charlotte were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram page yesterday, all taken by her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Each snapshot of Charlotte captured her looking happy in blue as she delivered food packages to pensioners in the local area. And although the little lady's birthday is not until tomorrow (today our time), you can tell she is just happy to help out.

5. Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together.

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The baby news was announced on Saturday morning on Weekend Today by Stefanovic’s close friend and colleague, entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Their daughter was born at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, just after midday.

The couple has named their daughter Harper May Stefanovic, with the new arrival weighing in at 2.9kg.

“Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night’s sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect,” Stefanovic told Today.

Karl Stefanovic announced his wife's pregnancy in December 2019, sharing a paparazzi photo of himself emerging from the ocean while holidaying in Byron Bay.

"After a great deal of speculation… the rumours are true," Karl wrote, alongside a baby emoji.

You can read more about their baby news and how the couple met, in our earlier article here.