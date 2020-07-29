Angie Kent has called out the "pretend daters" on Bachelor in Paradise, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. The Bachelorette's Angie Kent has called out the "pretend daters" on Bachelor in Paradise.

Angie Kent has spilled all the tea after last night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Angie called out the guys from her season of The Bachelorette, claiming they were only the show to get on Bachelor in Paradise.

"Me sitting here knowing that 98 per cent of the fellas from my season were cast and only there to get on Bachelor in Paradise," she captioned the video of her sipping wine.

"This season should have been renamed '98 per cent from Angie’s Season of The Bachelorette, in Paradise. Love that for me."

And it's not hard to see why she thinks that. Contestants Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott, Jamie Doran, Jackson Garlick, Matt Whyatt, Alex McKay, Scot Fuller, and Niranga Amarasinghe are all from her season of The Bachelorette.

Angie went on to explain that she learnt some important lessons from her time on the show, particularly when it came to "pretend daters".

"I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself / dating / 'excellent pretend daters' / 'bro code' / 'manipulators' and most importantly LOVE... even if it wasn’t my forever love!"

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

2. "This is not the news I wanted to post." Bachelor in Paradise's Jamie is planning to sue Network Ten.

Bachelor in Paradise's Jamie Doran has announced that he's planning on suing Warner Bros Television Production Australia and Network Ten.

Jamie shared the news in a statement posted on his Instagram earlier today.

"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," he wrote.

"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 and Warner Bros Australia."

Jamie added that he's not going to make any further comments about the situation.

He also shared the statement on his Instagram stories, tagging both Warner Bros Television Production Australia and Network Ten.

3. It seems Keira Maguire has confirmed her relationship with Love Island's Matthew Zukowski.

Oh. So it looks like Keira Maguire won't be finding love on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Following a particularly villainous edit of the 29-year-old in last night's episode, Keira posted a series of photos criticising the show's producers, topping it off with a photo captioned: "Also, I don't need the show to find love..."

Yes, that half face does appear to be Love Island's Matt Zukowski. Image: Instagram. Keira shared the snap, which revealed her new relationship with Love Island's Matthew Zukowski after writing:

"I'm done being silent... They've taken it too far this time.

"The real villains are the people that are behind the show creating their own narrative, and not caring AT ALL whose lives they destroy to get viewers."

4. Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey is considering legal action against his ex Francesca Farago.

Well. It looks like Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey is considering legal action against his ex, Francesca Farago... for costing him Instagram followers.

Yep, this is peak 2020.

After the pair split in June, Francesca shared a YouTube video about their break-up, which Harry claims "damaged" his "brand" and led him to lose 200,000 Instagram followers.

"She made a big YouTube video and has been doing a whole bunch of TikToks and crazy stuff and I haven’t done anything," he told the Courier Mail.

"I can’t believe it, it’s damaging my brand,

"I’ve been nothing but nice to her and regarding the reason why we broke up, because of stuff she did."

In the infamous YouTube video, Francesca hinted at shady behaviour by her ex, saying: "There was a lot of rumours that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages.

"I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played."

Yikes.

5. Two Bachelorettes who are... sisters: Everything we know about The Bachelorette Australia 2020.

The Bachelorette 2020 has been announced and... THERE'S TWO OF THEM.

Elly Miles, 25, a fan favourite who came fifth on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor in 2019, will be handing out roses this time around, right alongside her sister Becky, 30.

We did not see this one coming but we kind of love it.

It's the first time Australia has had two bachelorettes, taking a leaf out of our Kiwi mates' book after they had two in their first season earlier this year.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming 2020 season.

Elly and Becky Miles.

Elly is a familiar face, having been a public favourite in 2019's Bachie season. Throughout Elly’s time in the competition, she was known for her undeniable connection with Matt, her ability to seamlessly integrate country slang into any conversation, and her love of toasting marshmallows on a camp fire.

Australia was devastated when Matt sent her home, but we'll soon be able to watch Elly take the reigns.

Since then, Elly moved from Newcastle to Sydney and in April said she felt guilty about not working during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the virus had caused delays in finding a job.

"My recruitment process began before I made the move to Sydney and I expect the sudden impact of COVID-19 has placed delays on an already lengthy employment process. I feel the pang of guilt knowing I am trained, able and eager to help during this crisis however must await the recruitment process to be completed," she told 9Honey.

On becoming The Bachelorette, Elly said: "I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I'm looking for my best mate to share those memories with.

