"It had nothing to do with Timm." Angie Kent on why her and Carlin Sterritt really split, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It had nothing to do with Timm." Angie Kent on why her and Carlin Sterritt really split.

Angie Kent has set the record straight about her break up with Carlin Sterritt.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, the former Bachelorette has responded to claims that runner-up Timm Hanly had something to do with their split, saying there was "nobody else involved".

"It was just him and I and I was very open about the fact that I spoke to my top four dudes right after filming," she told the radio hosts.

"You go on such a hectic love safari, you technically go through four break ups with dudes that you really like so of course I'm going to check in on him. I checked in on them and I always told Carlin when I did.

"Timm and I stopped talking December last year and Carlin and I broke up only two months ago so it had nothing to do with Timm at all."

Angie further confirmed that her and Timm are no longer close.

"I heard the podcast Carlin did and he didn't say that's why we broke up. He's got insecurity issues which he mentions himself and that played a part because Timm and I were so close. We're not close anymore."

In fact, there was a very different reason the pair decided to go their separate ways.

"Chemistry doesn't always equal compatibility and we were smitten with each other on the show," said Angie.

"I'm more spiritual and a little bit more carefree and wild whereas he's more... he's a Christian boy and we're just different."

Angie and Carlin announced their split in July this year after weeks of speculation from fans.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss how Keeping Up With The Kardashians changed the face of reality TV and pop culture, and the reasons that prompted the family to call it quits. Post continues below.

2. ALERT! A girl may be walking out of The Bachelor this week.

Well folks, it sounds like we're in for a wild week of The Bachelor.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Roxi is set to leave the show this week after an argument breaks out between her and Juliette.

"When the girls returned to filming, they had private doctors meetings at the hotel to make sure they were COVID safe. Juliette eavesdropped on Roxi’s session and got some intel of her own which she then used against Roxi later on," said host Megan Pustetto.

Apparently, Juliette "thought she heard" that Roxi had been "screwing around during the filming break".

Things later go downhill at the first cocktail party back, says Megan.

"Locky said he was going to kick Juliette out, but then he didn’t. Production then told the girls that there was no more filming for the night. Roxi was completely distraught, she was very upset as she felt like she’d been lied to by Locky because he hadn’t kicked Juliette out like he said he was going to."

"She goes to the bathroom and has a cry, and then back in the bedroom of the mansion when the cameras weren’t rolling — again Warner Bros. dropped the ball and didn’t film the one exciting thing that happened all season — Juliette comes into Roxi’s room and says, ‘We know you f**k everyone,’ then she walks out."

That's when things go from bad to worse.

"Roxi then chases her out of the room totally enraged. They almost punch on. Producers had to hold the girls back from going at each other," claims Megan.

"Then the camera crew were scrambling to reassemble to film the biff because they’d shut up shop for the night and Roxi’s even more enraged by this and says to them: ‘Stop trying to make me out to be this person that I’m not, I’m not sticking around and dealing with this bullshit any longer. F**k this. I’m leaving."

At this point, however, it's all just rumours so we'll have to wait and see what happens when The Bachelor continues on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

3. "I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other bitches." Christine Quinn wants her her own TV show, and what she wants, she gets.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn wants her own TV show and to be honest, we absolutely would watch it, thank you very much.

In an interview with Vogue this week, the 31-year-old discussed her future away from Selling Sunset after revealing that she wouldn't be returning for a fourth season of the show.

"Real estate will always be a part of my life because it’s something I love and it’s something you can do under your own steam," she said.

"I’m starting a new business of my own — the details are to be confirmed because I’m working on my branding, visual and verbal identity. Inclusivity and diversity are important to me, so I want to work on all of those aspects that come with having a company before I throw something into the world."

"Having kids in a year or so would be amazing — imagine little Christines running around? But all in due time."

And of course, she took a cheeky swipe at the other agents:

"A spin-off solo show would be a great idea. I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other bitches — I’m done. Give me my own show already!"

Hey, she said it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

4. Gigi Hadid reveals her rather pregnancy cravings and TBH it's our exact ISO diet.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has revealed her pregnancy cravings and this hits a little too close to home for someone who is most definitely not pregnant or a supermodel.

In case you missed it, which is fairly likely given how private Gigi Hadid has been about her pregnancy thus far, the 25-year-old is about 34 weeks pregnant with ex-One Direction member, Zayn Malik's child.

She took to Twitter earlier this week to share what food she's been craving by tagging American cupcake company, sprinkles, and writing: "Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself."

A fan then responded to her tweet, writing: Have you had any other cravings? To which Gigi replied:

Sounds like an average Friday night to me, but sure.

5. From obscure reality stars to the world's most polarising women: The evolution of the Kardashians.

We have some sad news.

After the 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs early next year, the show will be over for good. *cries*

Sharing the news to social media on Wednesday, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kendall (Kylie is yet to say anything) announced that they made the tough decision to say goodbye to the show that put them on the map.

"To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," they began.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!" they concluded.

Since KUWTK first aired in 2007, we've seen breakups, marriages, divorces, babies, new business ventures, babies, holidays, fights, drama, and more babies.

And now we'll have to see those milestones posted on social media, which just won't be the same.

So as we say farewell to the reality TV show that made the Kardashians famous... for being famous, let's take a look back at where they all began, and more importantly, how they've evolved through the years. (Funny what time, styling and, a little bit lot of money can do...)

For the full evolution of the Kardashians, read our earlier post here.

Feature Image: Instagram @angiekent_