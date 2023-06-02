'Is Miranda regretting her decisions?' 5 things we learnt from the And Just Like That season 2 trailer.

Warning: This post includes spoilers for And Just Like That season one. Read at your own risk.

Be still, beating heart. Just three weeks out from the season return of And Just Like That, we've been treated to another trailer - and it's full of surprises.

The new teaser comes hot on the Manolo Blahnik heels of news Kim Cattrall will be reprising the role of Samantha Jones, despite vowing she'd never do so.

Sadly, it will only be a cameo appearance, but any Samantha is better than no Samantha in our eyes.

So let's pick up where season one left off for a moment. Carrie was widowed when husband Big died riding his Peleton. She, understandably, spent a lot of the series grieving and finding her feet as a single woman again, now in her 50s.

But in the final episode, we shared a passionate kiss with her podcast producer, Franklyn, leaving fans wondering if she might pursue that romance in season two.

Meanwhile, Miranda split from hubby Steve to embark on a romance with non-binary comedian Che Diaz. As for Charlotte, she was still happily married to Harry, but struggling with the revelation that her youngest daughter Rose, no longer identifies as a girl.

Of course there were subplots with the other new and fascinating characters, Seema, Nya and LTW too.

Here's what we learned about what's in store for us from the latest AJLT season two trailer, ahead of its June 22 return on Binge.

Carrie, is that you?

"You don't move on 'cause you're ready to. You move on because you've outgrown who you used to be," Carrie says in the opening scene. We then see the columnist and podcaster cooking in her kitchen, which, for diehard fans of SATC, is an interesting development, seeing as Carrie previous used to store clothes in her unused oven.

"Life's too short not to try something new," she says, as we wonder if she's cooking for herself, for Franklyn, or for someone else entirely.

We also loved seeing a glimpse of the ladies' new friends - Nicole Ari Parker's Lisa, Sarita Choudhury's Seema, and Dr Nya Wallace, played by Karen Pittman – who will all return this season.

Where does 'Big' fit in?

He doesn't.

Well, the ladies will touch on Big's exit, but only very lightly it seems.

"I thought I was doing so well, I got through that whole first year," Carrie says, "We're all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change. And just like that, I realised you never know what tomorrow will bring."

Charlotte tells Carrie she and the girls are proud of how she's moving on – and then that's it as far as the trailer tells.

The next shot sees Carrie returning to her apartment armed with Bergdorf Goodman shopping bags and trying on her purchases, so yeah. She is indeed doing well, it seems.

When Carrie comes calling, Aidan comes knocking.

Last month, photos of SJP and John Corbett reuniting on set as Carrie and Aidan got fans pretty excited, but now we know a bit more about how and why the wholesome carpenter is making his AJLT debut.

Pap shots of SJP and John Corbett from earlier this year. Image: Instagram @justlikethatmax.

In the trailer, it's actually our girl Carrie who makes the first move.

"Hey Stranger... Remember me? IF this is still your email – it's me, Carrie. Was just thinking about you the other day and wondered how you were doing," she writes in an email before hitting send and slamming her laptop shut.

We then cut to Aidan and Carrie on a dinner date. "Sitting here with you, it's like 10 years just..." and Aidan clicks his fingers. We cannot cope.

Carrie and Aidan on a dinner date, 10 years after. Image: Max.

Is Miranda regretting her decisions?

By now Miranda is a good year into her relationship with Che, but it looks like the cracks are starting to show.

In one clip we see the lawyer tell Che, "I don't know who you are... is there something you're not telling me?"

We see the lovers living together, and Che throwing parties while Miranda tries to get her beauty sleep. We even get a glimpse of Steve back in their Brooklyn family home. The poor guy is a solo in the shot, but maybe Miranda will return to him? Either way, we have high hopes he will find someone who appreciates him.

Steve arrives in their Brooklyn family home. Image: Max.

Back to Miranda – who's now a redhead again.

"I'm on the precipice of doing something really stupid or totally liberating," she says.

Given she's already left Steve for Che, we wonder what stupid/liberating thing she's going to do next.

Readhead Miranda is back. Image: Instagram @justlikethatmax.

Where does Samantha slot in?

So, unfortunately there was no sign of Samantha in the new trailer, nor any other trailer for that matter. This makes us think her cameo will be a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment between herself and Carrie, and we'll never see or hear from the PR dynamo again.

According to Variety's sources, Kim Catrall shot her cameo on March 22 "without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series".

In the scene, Samantha has a phone conversation with Carrie, and it's believed there will be no continuation of her character going forward. We refuse to accept it.

Feature Image: Max.