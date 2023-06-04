Warning: For those who haven't yet seen And Just Like That... season one, this post includes spoilers. Read at your own risk.

The new And Just Like That... trailer has arrived. And we have some thoughts.

Season two of And Just Like That... is on its way, set to premiere on June 22 on BINGE. We have been told Kim Cattrall will be reprising her role as the Samantha Jones for a cameo this coming season, the news warming the coldest of hearts.

In the new trailer out this week though, we received even more juicy intel about what to expect, including a few Easter eggs and blasts from the past.

Watch: And Just Like That Season 2 Official Trailer. Post continues below.

For the love of God, no more bird fascinators.

We're all for fashion and self-expression with what you choose to wear. But why oh why must Carrie's idea of fashion constantly involve a dead bird on her head?

In season one of And Just Like That... Carrie wore a pink and black bird headpiece during a scene with Big.

Now in season two, the dreaded bird hat from the first Sex and the City movie is back. You definitely remember it — the blue one she wore with the Vivienne Westwood wedding dress. And in case you were wondering, the bird was in fact taxidermy.

It's been heavily publicised that Carrie brings back her old wedding dress and the bird hat, as was teased on Instagram. But is it necessary? No.

So in the trailer when Carrie is back in her tiny New York City apartment and opens a white box with a wistful expression on her face — she is looking back at her something blue from that dreaded wedding.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram.

As if Carrie would be back living in her old apartment.

One of the first thoughts is this — would Carrie Bradshaw, lover of all things luxury, really be back living in her tiny apartment?

Yes, Big is gone, so their giant penthouse-vibe apartment would feel rather empty with just her. But would it really? Especially considering how much of a storyline it's been in the Sex and the City show and movies that Carrie's tiny bachelorette pad has sh*t storage. So much so that she would use the oven as more closet space. Classic New York.

But to see Carrie back here doesn't feel 100 per cent authentic.

Yes, it's super nostalgic. But considering the massive fortune she would have inherited after Big's passing, surely opulence-loving Carrie would have stayed there, or moved somewhere else where the closet space is better?

Perhaps the answer as to why she is back in the old apartment lies in the trailer. We see Carrie on the phone with one of her gals, after a very exxy shopping spree. According to Diet Prada who did the math, Carrie would have clocked up just under $10,000 in this one sitting.

And just like that I realised, Carrie would definitely pick fashion over real estate.

Image: Diet Prada Instagram.

We're now expecting plenty of sex.

It's what hooked so many loyal viewers into Sex and the City — the sex.

In season two, Lisa Todd Wexley is getting down and dirty with her husband, Carrie is having "exit-out-of-grief sex" with a hot guy, Miranda is becoming more comfortable with her sexuality, Dr Nya Wallace is saying "these one-night stands are amazing", and Seema is doing what she does best — finding the best spots in New York for single men.

Plus, a big storyline in this season is an apparent MILF-list being circulated at Charlotte's daughter's school, so that's delightful.

Interestingly, it's what viewers have been calling for massively, many in the comments underneath the trailer videos saying they wish the show would go back to its frivolous and fun roots. AKA we need that Samantha Jones energy back and pumping. And speaking of Samantha Jones...

Image: HBO Max.

Samantha Jones — where are you?

Look, it had to be said. Where the hell is Samantha Jones in these trailers??

Last week, Variety exclusively reported that Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That.

Now it sounds pretty legit, considering Variety is very in-the-know on all things Hollywood.

But considering last season there were reports Aidan would show up (and rudely he didn't) we need concrete proof in a trailer, so not to get all our hopes up.

It's been reported that it will only be a short cameo from Cattrall — she shot her scene in New York City in March, and did not see or speak with the rest of the cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker. She was, however, dressed by the iconic Patricia Field, who was the costume designer for the original series and has not been working on And Just Like That...

With this in mind, we're not asking for much in the trailer — even the back of Samantha's head or a nice voice-over quote from her would have satisfied us die-hard fans until the show premieres.

Samantha, wherefore art thou? Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Screw Aidan. We want the sexy podcast producer.

I am well aware this could count as a very controversial opinion. But honestly, bringing back Aidan to the Sex and the City franchise feels lazy.

Let me make my case.

Aidan had his time and place in Sex and the City. Do I think Carrie should have ended up with Aidan rather than silly Big? Yes. But can time turn back? No. And nor should it.

We've already had him return during the Sex and the City second movie (perhaps better known as one of the worst movies to ever exist). That encounter didn't feel authentic. Not to mention the fact, Aidan has three sons and a wife — perhaps like Big, his wife has conveniently left the picture too.

We know from the trailer that Carrie is having "exit-out-of-grief sex" with the hot podcast producer man. Did I mention he's really hot?

With And Just Like That... marketing itself as fresh and exciting, the better move would have been to build up a new love interest.

Will Aidan get sidelined again by Carrie? Likely. Who for, now that Big is gone? Time will tell.

Producer Franklyn for the win. Image: Instagram/HBO Max.

The fashion will continue to be wild and fabulous.

It's comforting to know that some things will always stay the same in the Sex and the City universe, particularly the outlandish fashion. Even in this economy.

We saw a fabulous rainbow dress on Miranda, and Carrie has a hot pink sparkly Fendi baguette bag that has its own purse seat. Because of course.

Seema is seen wearing an ICONIC animal-print top and pants combo, and Lisa is in perhaps one of the best outfits of the whole season. Yep, calling it already.

It's a custom Valentino red dress with a train that had to be at least three metres long, with a matching feather fascinator that looks a giant fluffy dome on her head.

But seeing Charlotte stray away from her preppy-Stepford wife chic to a sexy magician-esque get-up — now that's something we need to see play out.

FARRSHUN Darlings. Image: HBO Max/Instagram.

What are you most looking forward to or dreading in this season of And Just Like That...? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram/Mamamia.