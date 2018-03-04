News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Amy Schumer sent Jennifer Lawrence the best (brutal) note after her breakup.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the glorious thing that is Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence’s friendship.

While doing the publicity rounds for her new movie, Red Sparrow, Lawrence dropped by Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens, to throw back some rosé and share some very Jennifer Lawrence-esque stories.

One such story was about the time her mate Amy Schumer tried to console her after her breakup with Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky.

“When Darren and I first broke up, I told her and I was really sad,” the 27-year-old explained on the show.

Why do we care so much about what Jennifer Lawrence wore? Post continues. 

“The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, ‘What is this?’ I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, ‘I’m so sorry to hear you’re gonna die alone. Love, Amy.'”

Yep, classic Schumer.

Lawrence also updated fans on the status of the movie she’s currently working on with Schumer. She said they had a table read around just two weeks ago and they’re currently in the market for director so they can start filming.

We honestly can’t bloody wait.

Tags: amy-schumer , celebrity , fame , jennifer-lawrence , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended