Why everyone's talking about Amy Schumer and Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman and Amy Schumer are two women working in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman and Amy Schumer both attended the US Open with their husbands this week.

Nicole Kidman and Amy Schumer are currently in the silliest feud on Instagram.

It all began on Monday when Schumer posted an awkward photo of Kidman sitting watching the tennis over the weekend. She captioned the image, "This how human sit.”

To be completely transparent here, I giggled at the post. I found it so funny that I shared it to my Instagram Story.

But then I looked at the comments.

The post was flooded by people accusing Schumer of 'cyberbullying' the Big Little Lies actor.

Amy's followers were left furious that the comedian would dare to 'tear another woman down'. One commenter wrote, "Are you sure you don’t want to make fun of anyone else watching the game like Nicole Kidman?" one person asked.

This isn't the first time Schumer has been criticised online for an arguably trivial reason. In August 2022, she made a comment on Instagram about social media and Tom Holland which left fans outraged, as they assumed she was mocking the actor, who had just spoken up about taking a social media break for his mental health.

Schumer would eventually delete the Kidman post completely but not before she threw some barbs at a Hollywood couple: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis and Kutcher have been under fire recently for providing character references for convicted rapist Danny Masterson, who was their co-star on That '70s Show.

After their letters surfaced, the two stars released an apology video. And Schumer took the chance to parody that video.

"I want to apologize [sic] to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," Schumer wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness."

The Trainwreck star ended the post with the hashtag, "#takingtimetoheal."

While Schumer's comment about Nicole is definitely snarky, it's hardly the first time that the Australian actor's strange poses and facial expressions have been publicly mocked. From the time she clapped like a seal at the 2017 Academy Awards to her rather subdued expression at this year's Met Gala, Kidman makes meme-worthy moments like no other.

So does she care about being 'cyberbullied' by Amy Schumer?

According to a source close to Kidman, they told the Daily Mail that "It's kind of silly and she's not fazed".

The queen of memes has spoken.

