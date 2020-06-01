Your new reading list: The 10 most popular books we devoured in lockdown.

For the past few months, we’ve all been trying to make the most of life in isolation. While some have taken up baking or tried their hand at DIY projects to pass the time, others have found it the perfect time to get stuck into a good book.

And now thanks to Amazon, we know exactly what books we’ve all been loving during lockdown.

The retailer just announced its top ten best-selling books we’ve been buying between March 23 and May 11, 2020. The list includes both sales and downloads across physical and digital books over the seven weeks.

The top ten features a mix of thriller, romance and historical fiction. And it comes as no surprise, Sally Rooney’s Normal People topped the list.

If you haven’t read it yet, Normal People tells the story of two Irish young people, Marianne and Connell, from completely different families, upbringings and social classes who can’t seem to stay away from one another, no matter how many years pass. But it’s not the classic ‘popular boy meets nerdy girl and they fall in love’ story you expect.

The book was recently made into a hit TV series, which you can find on Stan, of the same name. And while there were a number of differences between the book and the TV adaption, the story was just as romantic, frustrating and soul-crushing.

Here is the full list of Amazon’s top ten best-selling books during lockdown.

1. Normal People, Sally Rooney

2. The Flatshare, Beth O’Leary

3. Blood Orange, Harriet Tyce

4. The Silent Patient, Alexander Michaelides

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

6. Slime, David Walliams

7. Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists, Mrs Hinch

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel

10. This is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, Adam Kay

