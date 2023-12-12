After 13 years out of the spotlight, Amanda Bynes is ready to talk.

Amanda Bynes had a difficult decade in the spotlight.

The child actor starred in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show and several other film and TV projects before retiring from acting after Easy A in 2010. From there, Bynes went on a downward spiral that tragically played out in front of the entire world on social media and through the tabloids.

But a little more than 13 years later, life is looking lighter for the actor, who has announced her next big project: a podcast.

Bynes announced her retirement from acting after Easy A premiered, tweeting: "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem.

"If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it... I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you've heard it here first — I've retired."

She later told Paper Magazine her decision to step back from the spotlight ultimately came down to insecurity.

"I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance," Bynes explained in 2018.

"I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she continued. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason, it really started to affect me... I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid."

Amanda Bynes in Hairspray. Image: Getty.

She might have announced her retirement, but Bynes didn't stop working straight away. She was booked to appear in Hall Pass, in which she was to play the babysitter looking after the kids of Owen Wilson's character. But when she began exhibiting erratic and paranoid behaviour on set, Alexandra Daddario was brought in to replace her.

Not too long after, in 2012, the actor had a swift fall from grace thanks to a series of arrests – drunk driving, two hit-and-runs and driving on a suspended licence. In total, Bynes had seven car accidents in 2012.

She was also chronicling her life and dark inner thoughts on Twitter at the same time.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Bynes published "crazy" posts that were questionable and cruel towards celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Zac Efron, whom she called "ugly", and Rihanna, who was on the receiving end of racist remarks.

The actor told Paper Magazine, "I was just stuck at home, getting high, watching TV and tweeting.

"I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me."

Five years after her apology to fans and those she bullied, Bynes has returned to the spotlight with a new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast on Spotify. The series, available also in video format, marks the first on-camera project for the actress since 2010.

She announced her new podcast in October, telling fans she was exciting to work with her co-host.

The former child star announced in November that she and Paul were working on a podcast, saying in an Instagram video, "At first we are going to interview our friends and then we're hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists."

The first episode, which was also released in a video format, featured Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, who met the Hairspray star a few years ago while working at a Spirit Halloween store.

Amanda Bynes, Paul Sieminski and Dahlia Moth. Image: Instagram @amandamandaamanda19i86.

Her return to the spotlight since launching the new project has been well-received by fans.

On Tuesday, Bynes noted comments from fans and media reports and took time to address rumours she had a "new look". She acknowledged her bright blonde hair, blue eyebrows and confessed she'd had surgery on her eyes.

"I saw a couple of stories online saying I have a new look and I was never open before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eyes. So I don't have those skin folds anymore."

The actor clarified she'd never felt better about the person staring back at her in the mirror.

"It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence. and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," she continued.

"I feel a lot better about myself."

