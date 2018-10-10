A quick run down of all of Bachelorette Ali Oetjen's ex-partners (that we know of).

If you’re scrolling through your phone in front of the TV right now, there’s a good chance you’re watching the premier of Network Ten’s The Bachelorette.

If you’re not… good for you, I guess? Moving on.

As we speak, the 31-year-old from Adelaide is in the thick of a montage of decent-looking men who all want to be her Mr Right. Guys, she’s looking for a partner, not a boyfriend, and with Osher Gunsberg’s help, here’s hoping she finds it.

This is the personal trainer and lifestyle blogger’s third attempt at finding love on reality TV – we first met her when she walked the Bachie mansion red carpet herself on Australia’s very first season of The Bachelor.

If you’re wondering what life experiences have led Ali to returning to the Bachelor franchise for one last go at this love thing, here’s a quick recap of all of Ali’s ex-partners. That we know of.

Grant Kemp, 2017-2018

Oh lordy, where do we start on this one?

OK, so Ali and Grant met on the set of Australia’s first series of Bachelor in Paradise in late 2017.

Having instantly hit it off with the former Bachelor in Paradise US contestant, Ali and Grant left the show in a committed relationship, sealed with a lovely commitment ring.

Not long after the Bachelor in Paradise finale aired in May 2018, Grant ran to the media saying Ali had cheated on him after moving to LA to be with him.

The ‘model’ initially told The Kyle and Jackie O Show he’d caught Ali cheating on him with a friend of his, whom she reportedly wanted to have a threesome with.

We hadn’t heard Ali’s side of the story on Grant’s claims until last month.