What Alex Williamson did yesterday is close to every woman's worst nightmare.

Alex Williamson might be Australia’s most famous comedian you’ve never heard of.

Going by the name Shooter Williamson on Instagram, the 32-year-old has half a million followers. On TikTok, his following is edging towards one million.

And yesterday he said in an Instagram story: “All you chicks here firing up, you think your boyfriends are looking at your boot of a head? No. They're looking at hot 19 year olds.”

And that is one of the few sentences we can actually publish.

It began on Wednesday morning, when 24-year-old Peach PRC, who has a TikTok following of 1.2 million and an Instagram following of 189K, posted a message to her followers.

The reason you won’t see media publications platform her allegations against Williamson is because Australia has some of the strictest defamation laws in the world. By reproducing a claim made by a person on social media, a media company like ours could find ourselves in a courtroom, no matter how many times we use the word ‘allegedly’. And Williamson is fiercely denying any wrongdoing.

What we can say is that Peach accused her former partner of “predatory” behaviour.

Her motive for coming forward, she said, was to “warn” others about his behaviour. Particularly at risk, she claimed, were “young, vulnerable women and girls”.

For context, Williamson is Australia’s self-proclaimed “loosest bloke”.

A series of tweets posted in 2012 have reemerged (Williamson would have been 23) where he wrote, “Hey girls. Don’t try and tell me you’re too tired for sex, coz ill [sic] quite happily do you while you’re napping”.

Another read: “Geez I really don’t want to be one of those fathers that f**ks their daughter constantly but I just know I will be lol.”

At the end of last year, a video posted to social media by Brown Cardigan depicted Williamson at a comedy event swearing at an audience member who is assumed to have recently lost their parents.

“I’m glad they’re dead, so they didn’t get to see their son evolve into a [sic] such a f**ken useless sack of shit,” he said before kicking over several drinks and demanding the man leave the show.

In March last year, Williamson antagonised audience members at a live show in Goulburn, eventually taking swings at a man.

In February last year, Williamson shared a clip from his stand up titled 'Foreplay with a country boy'. He outlined a sex "tip", which involved getting a decapitated sheep's head, hiding it under a pillow, and then while "f**king [a woman] doggy style" ripping the pillows away so she "backs up on it".

Such represents Williamson's particular brand of comedy.

“He is literally TELLING you what he’s doing and disguising it as ‘dark humour’...” Peach alleged.

But, of course, crass 'jokes' do not make someone a criminal.

Whether or not social media is the ideal forum to launch accusations of alleged assault is one conversation well worth having.

In a justice system that presumes innocence until proven guilty, publicising claims about an alleged perpetrator can - in some cases - do more harm than good.

It’s worth noting, however, how insufficiently our court system in Australia deals with claims of sexual assault, with many victims stating that the process of reporting was as traumatic, if not more traumatic, than the event itself.

The fallout between Peach and Williamson doesn't edge us much closer to an answer to this ethical, legal and philosophical conundrum.

But the reason this story caught the attention of so many people - particularly women - this week, is because of what Williamson did next.

Beginning by strenuously denying any claims made by Peach, he then went on to slut-shame her. He alleged she would try to "kick the f**king door in" to have sex with him while he was on the toilet. Other details are too explicit to republish here.

In reference to Peach and another former girlfriend, he said: "You wanted me girls. I'm a loveable character. I don't blame you for throwing yourself [at me]."

Image @shooterwilliamson

In addition to portraying Peach as a sexual deviant with an insatiable appetite for sex, he added: "Peach was the one that wanted me. I never wanted her."

And then he insinuated she was mad.

"I’ve addressed this now, I don’t need to address it any further..." he told his Instagram followers. "You take one look at f**kin’ old Peachy you know what’s going on."

Williamson screenshot a private message he was sent by a fan that read: "You can tell by one glance at her pages that she's a nut job."

He responded with: "HAHAHAHAHAH mate you can smell how much of a nut job she is from another room. Gabby is not quite as f**ked in the head, but still surprisingly bad. She told Peach to do this after she got jealous a young girl hotter than her was moving into my place... that's what we've come to people... LEGIT. Jealously. Peach jealous of my TikTok fame etc."

Image @shooterwilliamson

Not that this is the most pressing issue, but it seems unusual that Peach would be "jealous" of Williamson's TikTok game given she is, objectively, much more famous.

Williamson made Peach out to be a mentally unhinged sexually desperate little girl who had her heart broken.

And if anyone has ever wondered why women are reluctant to come forward with stories ranging from men's bad behaviour to sexual or physical abuse, that, right there, is your answer.

Women are terrified.

Women are terrified because of what men can, and do, say about us.

They tell us we wanted it. That they never liked us anyway. That we were desperate and pathetic. That it's obvious to anyone who looks in our direction we're crazy. That we're jealous and vindictive.

They conjure up every image that people unconsciously already think about women, because they know an audience will believe it.

They use shame.

Because somehow, in 2021, it is still more shameful for a woman to be called a slut, than for a man to be called a predator.

