This is what you wear to your wedding when you're worth $30 million.

Alex Cooper, host of popular podcast Call Her Daddy, has tied the knot with producer Matt Kaplan in an intimate ceremony in Mexico and the photos have to be seen to be believed.

After expressing her uncertainty around marriage, Cooper found herself falling for Matt during a Zoom call in 2020, and later, joyfully accepted his proposal.

For someone who thought marriage wasn't on the cards for her, Cooper organised an impressive wedding.

The couple wed on April 6 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, wrapping up a three-day celebration. Cooper's brother, Grant, officiated the ceremony and the couple exchanged personalised vows.

"We wanted to choose a destination that was private, romantic, and felt like a vacation for not only us but all of our guests," the podcast host told Vogue.

The pair chose to keep their nuptials small and intimate, with Cooper explaining that she wanted her friends and family to feel like they were on holiday rather than attending a wedding.

"It was really important to us to keep the guest list small so we could be present with each other and the people who we love the most and who have helped us become who we are today."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. Image: Instagram: @alexandracooper.

Cooper had her dream dress custom-made by Danielle Frankel. "The dress truly turned out to be my dream,” she said. “I felt so classic and chic in it. I felt confident and sexy while still elegant and timeless. [From there] the rest of the looks fell into place."

She described the reception as one big party, saying, "The vibes were immaculate".

She wore a stunning dress designed by Danielle Frankel. Image: Instagram: @alexandracooper.

"There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing… and once again, I’m not a dancer, but there wasn’t a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine,” she said, adding that, at the end of the night, everyone jumped into the water. “I was expecting maybe just my close friends to join in, but to my complete shock almost the entire wedding took charge to the ocean… parents, grandparents, family, and friends."

Cooper's fan base, affectionately referred to as the "Daddy Gang" is used to knowing every minute detail about her life, however, the media mogul chose to keep her wedding a secret.

For one of her looks, she wore this beautiful beige gown by Donna Karen. Image: Instagram: @alexandracooper.

The Daddy Gang knew that she and Matt were engaged and getting married sometime this year, however, no one aside from the couple's closest friends and family knew when or where.

Until now.

Cooper wanted the three-day affair to feel like a holiday, rather than a wedding. Image: Instagram: @alexandracooper.

Instead of dropping a podcast episode this week, Cooper casually revealed that she and Matt had tied the knot.

While the two legally wed earlier in the year in front of Matt's 100-year-old grandmother, fans were eagerly waiting for the actual ceremony, and it did not disappoint.

She then changed into this Alexander McQueen number for the reception. Image: Instagram: @alexandracooper.

Over the three nights, Cooper wore multiple designer outfits.

For her rehearsal dinner, she chose a 2011 Donna Karen gown in a beautiful beige hue, expressing her desire to avoid wearing traditional white throughout the weekend and instead opting for several neutral-toned outfits.

On the big day, Cooper wore a Victoria Beckham slip dress adorned with lace detailing on the neckline, complemented by a pair of Jimmy Choo ballet flats. Her bridesmaids wore coordinated Skims sets.

And then for the actual ceremony, Danielle Frankel designed a satin-finish gown with spaghetti straps and a drop waist. She paired the stunning dress with a small blush veil and kept her hair and makeup simple.

The couple kicked off the festivities by hosting welcome drinks for all their loved ones. Image: Instagram: @alexandracooper.

For the reception, Cooper switched to a 2003 Alexander McQueen dress, before changing into a Versace corset and silk maxi skirt.

It wasn't just the outfits that made the entire wedding so special. Both Cooper and Matt started their own traditions, such as swapping the first dance for a first shot, which they shared with all their guests.

She also made her entrance down the aisle solo, stating that she has always "rejected the concept of being walked down by a man to be handed to another man."

Undoubtedly, the wedding was a huge success, and considering she never envisioned herself reaching this milestone, Cooper orchestrated it flawlessly.

Feature Image: Instagram @alexandracooper.