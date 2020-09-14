We have some news for you.

This Wednesday, ALDI will be offering affordable but luxe-looking French linen sheet sets and my goodness, we can't contain our excitement.

Watch five super easy hacks to make your room look so much bigger. Post continues after video.

If you've ever looked into buying linen sheets before, you'd know that they generally retail for a couple hundred dollars.

These ALDI options, start at $89.99. (Which is a bargain.)

As part of their Wednesday 16th September Special Buys, the supermarket chain will be offering two different linen sets.

The sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. It will retail for $89.99 for the queen size or $99.99 for the king size.

You can also get the quilt set, which includes a quilt cover and two pillowcases for the same two prices.

Both sets come in five different colours, including deep red, chocolate brown, mustard, white and charcoal grey.

Image: ALDI.

Linen sheets are becoming more and more popular because they are soft and breathable. Meaning during summer, they feel light enough to keep you cool at night. But they are also thick enough to keep you warm during winter.

As ALDI describes, their linen used is "woven from the finest of pure French flax" and "subtly textured with a delicate hand feel".

During the same sale, ALDI will be offering various other homewares in complimentary colours.

There will be four-piece towel sets for $29.99 (colours include deep red and mustard), bath mats for $14.99 and assorted cushions for $16.99.

Image: ALDI.

Plus, jute rugs for $24.99, seagrass baskets for $16.99 and a $49.99 jute gumball.

Oh, and if you need new furniture, you're in luck.

They will be offering simple and sleek bedside tables for $49.99, a chest of five drawers for $169 or a chest of six drawers for the same price.

Image: ALDI.

Serious bargain.

But as usual, all of these pieces are part of ALDI's weekly Special Buys. Meaning, they allocate limited stock to limited stores.

So we suggest you check your local store's opening time and arrive early. As this deal doesn't come around very often, there's a good chance there will be a queue and it will sell out fast.

You'll blink and it'll be gone.

What will you be getting your hands on? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: ALDI.