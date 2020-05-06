PSA: ALDI is selling a massive air fryer for $99 so we can cook our way through isolation.

If you’re getting a bit sick of cooking the same five meals in isolation, we have some very good news for you.

The good folks at ALDI are selling a jumbo-sized eight-litre air fryer as part of their Special Buys this Saturday, May 9.

Yep, after blessing us with their budget Thermomix dupe last month, the discount supermarket chain is back with another must-have kitchen essential. And the better news is, it’s only $99, which is a serious bargain considering similar air fryers can set you back a couple of hundred dollars.

Side note… this bowl-less salad will change your party food game forever. Post continues below.

The huge eight-litre size lets you quickly cook tasty family-sized meals. Think crispy potato chips, wedges and a whole lot of chicken.

The 1800-watt digital air fryer also has a non-stick coating and comes with seven preset cooking functions, a 30-minute timer and a removable frying basket to make serving and cleaning less of a hassle.

And, if like me, you still haven't organised a Mother's Day gift this year, this could be a great last-minute buy to throw in your trolley.

But as we all know, these Special Buys always go ridiculously quick, so get running to ALDI on Saturday. Or you might just miss out.

Will you be buying the ALDI air fryer this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Supplied/ALDI