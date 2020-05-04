"I just had ice cream for breakfast." The tweets that sum up how we’ve all given up in isolation.

When we first heard about the COVID-19 isolation measures, none of us really knew what to expect.

At first, many of us decided to make the most of our new life in isolation and try at-home exercise or take up other new hobbies. We got stuck into baking, found ourselves a new daily routine and made it our mission to get dressed every day so we could hold onto some sense of normality.

But now we’re at day 3,657 and quite frankly, we just can’t be bothered anymore.

Watch: The horoscopes in self-isolation. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

We’ve now reached the point where we’re pretty much living in our pyjamas all day (with no bra, of course) binge-watching TV shows and eating whatever iso snacks we have lying around the house.

And sure, there are still days we feel like doing something productive and running around the block, but there are also days when we just want to lay in bed with a cup of coffee and messy hair and just… stare at nothing. And that’s completely okay.

So to make us feel better about the fact that we’ve all seemingly given up (and to give us all a much-need laugh), here’s 20 tweets that perfectly sum up what life in isolation is like right now.