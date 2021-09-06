Three-year-old AJ disappeared from his home on Friday. Today, he has been found alive.

On what was described as a "typical" Friday morning, three-year-old Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak went missing from his family's Hunter Valley home.

AJ, who has autism and is non-verbal, was being looked after by his older brothers who were playing outside their home in Putty.

His mum and godfather were preparing lunch in the kitchen while his dad was outside fixing quad bikes. Then, one of his brothers needed to go to the bathroom.

"The oldest boy needed to go to the bathroom and took the youngest one, AJ, and he left him just inside the dining area," his godfather Alan Hashem told the Today show.

"After a few minutes, the boys come out and entered through the other part of the house and the mother goes, 'Where's AJ?'"

"The boys had a puzzled look on their face. We all stand up and at that moment I had the closest view to the driveway and noticed a white ute, we believe either a Mazda or a Toyota, a much older model. It was slowly driving through here."

Mr Hashem went on to say that the family didn't think much of it at the time and thought "if AJ's gone somewhere it's not going to be far".

The family took four ATVs to try search for the boy, covering thousands of square metres, but he could not be found.

That afternoon, just before 12:30pm, police officers responded to reports of the missing toddler at the 263-hectare property.

A land and air search area soon went underway, as PolAir, dog squad, divers, the mounted unit, State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) personnel searched the rugged area over for the following four days.

On Sunday, police seized a white ute which the family noted was in the area around the same time AJ went missing.

Earlier today, Mr Hashem said he feared his godson had been abducted and claimed that CCTV cameras he had installed on the property was missing footage during the time of his disappearance.

"Without a doubt [he has been abducted]; for the simple reason he is on the spectrum of autism but he is always quite afraid and attached to his mum," he told the Today show.

"There’s footage missing, unexplained. Days before, days after, but not during the time."

"You know what's more alarming? We installed it so high you can’t tamper with it and we had two mechanisms of storage, cloud storage and physical storage, and there’s no data in that time slot.

"We provided the username and password to the police, we provided them the actual original memory card. There’s a lot of explaining to do."

Thankfully, after a three-day search in rugged bushland, AJ was discovered by a rescue helicopter on a nearby riverbank around 11:30am this morning.

Police said the helicopter directed ground search crews to his location.

The three-year-old had survived three nights alone in the bush in temperatures which dropped as low as three degrees. He has now been reunited with his family and is being assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

AJ's father Anthony Elfalak confirmed his son was alive and was in a reasonable condition.

"He's got some nappy rash, he's been bitten by ants, he's fallen over — but he's alive," he told reporters.

"He's just clinging to mum — as soon as he heard his mum's name he opened his eyes and looked at her and fell asleep."

Footage broadcast by Nine showed the boy's family jumping in joy when they heard he had been found.

"Thank you for everyone. Thank you for the government. Thank you for the police. Thank you very much," AJ's mother Kelly Elfalak told Nine News.

"Thank you to my friend, my cousin, my sisters, my family. Thank you, everybody and whoever prayed for us."

One of AJ's uncles, Louis Elfalak, said it was a "miracle" that he was found alive.

"Everyone started losing hope, thinking the worst," he said, according to ABC.

"It's unbelievable."

Meanwhile, Mr Hashem, told Nine that he had barely slept for days during the search.

"We were driving ourselves crazy, this kid could barely walk," he said.

Anthony and Kelly Elfalak and their four sons moved to the property just months ago as Mr Elfalak's work as a plumber dried up amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

More than 130 people were involved in the search over the weekend, with volunteers helping police on foot and on dirt bikes. Divers also searched and drained a large dam on the property.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would be "absolutely delighted" if the then unconfirmed reports AJ had been found were correct.

"I think all of us have been crossing everything to make sure AJ is brought back safely," she told reporters.

"And if that's the case, it's much-needed good news in otherwise difficult circumstances."

