"I just feel really bad for his wife." Why everyone is talking about Adam Levine.

It's a bad day to be music's lamest rockstar. And his PR person.

Adam Levine - a.k.a the only member of Maroon 5 you've ever heard of - has been accused of having a year-long affair with a 23-year-old Instagram model named Sumner Stroh.

But it gets worse: Stroh shared receipts that appear to show Levine, 43, DM'ing her to ASK IF HE CAN NAME HIS UNBORN CHILD AFTER HER.

This comes just three days after Levine's wife, former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, officially confirmed the pair were expecting their third child.

JAIL.

Levine has been involved in plenty of other things that are not technically crimes, but feel like crimes: inflicting 'Moves Like Jagger' on the world, singing about payphones in the year 2012, giving the most lacklustre Super Bowl performance of the past 10 years, and getting double the amount of nipple out on that stage than Janet Jackson did, with zero consequence.

On September 16, Prinsloo shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, confirming they were expecting their third child.

Neither she nor Levine have commented on Stroh's allegations.

It's safe to say though, that Sumner is well-and-truly off the baby names list.

Feature image: Getty/TikTok.