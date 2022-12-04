'Like kissing Hitler.' 8 actors who hated kissing their co-star.

For actors who are required to get intimate with their co-stars, it can be a very... interesting experience.

And while we - the viewers - might love to watch romance bloom on screen, it doesn't mean the stars enjoy the experience. In fact, there are some actors who absolutely despised kissing their co-stars.

Here are eight actors who hated kissing their co-stars, and why.

Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy.

Wanted, 2008. Image: Universal Pictures.

On the 2008 film Wanted, actor James McAvoy admitted he didn't particularly enjoy kissing his love interest in the film, Angelina Jolie.

"I can tell you what it was like to kiss her on a film set. It was awkward, sweaty and not very nice," he revealed.

Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis.

Some Like It Hot, 1958. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

When actor Tony Curtis was asked what it was like to kiss Marilyn Monroe in the 1958 film Some Like It Hot, he likened it to "kissing Hitler". He later rectified the situation... slightly.

"I said it as a joke. I mean, it was such a darn stupid question, so I gave a stupid answer," he said.

But the actor later admitted he didn't enjoy the kiss at all, saying: "It was awful. She nearly choked me to death by deliberately sticking her tongue down my throat into my windpipe."

Despite all that, Curtis alleged in his memoir published in 2009 that the pair shared a brief romance that he described as "unforgettable".

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth.

The Hunger Games, 2012. Image: Lionsgate.

After Australian actor Liam Hemsworth revealed his Hunger Games co-star's breath smelled like "garlic," Jennifer Lawrence came clean and explained the situation.

She told Access Hollywood: "I was never like, 'Hey Liam, I just ate tuna and garlic on purpose!' I just would happen to eat something. I didn't change the way I was eating for the kissing, which is different than eating something on purpose. Is it worse?!"

She added that if she was kissing Christian Bale or Bradley Cooper, she would definitely "brush my teeth. I'll pop a mint."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Revolutionary Road, 2008. Image: Paramount.

In filming intimate scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Revolutionary Road, Kate Winslet admitted it felt "a bit weird" to do while her former husband, Sam Mendes, was sitting in the director's chair.

"It was more that neither Sam nor Leo seemed the slightest bit bothered," Winslet recalled. "I was like, 'Is it just me who feels a bit weird about this?' You know. My friend. My husband."

Kate Beckinsale and Colin Farrell.

Total Recall, 2012. Image: Columbia Pictures.

Colin Farrell felt similarly to Winslet, who felt the slightest bit uncomfortable smooching his co-star Kate Beckinsale on the 2012 Total Recall remake.

Len Wiseman was the film’s director... and Beckinsale's husband.

"Kissing her was a little bit dodgy because the director, her husband, wasn’t kind enough to leave the room," Farrell later admitted. "Being a director he had to watch the scene, which was a little bit creepy."

Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt.

Interview with the Vampire, 1994. Image: Warner Bros.

In Interview with the Vampire, Kirsten Dunst got to kiss Brad Pitt. However, considering she was just 11 years old at the time, it was a terrible experience for the actor.

"That was the worst thing I did and also having obviously to kiss Brad Pitt at that point," she told Vanity Fair. "I was a little girl and he was like a brother to me and it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was very not into it."

Thandiwe Newton and Tom Cruise.

Mission Impossible 2, 2000. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Thandiwe Newton's character may have been infatuated with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) in the 2000 film, Mission Impossible, but in real life Newton admitted to finding their intimate scenes "slightly icky and a little bit wet."

She also admitted that they often had to take so many scenes of them kissing, that she would go home at the end of the day "moaning" about it.

Newton also shared how difficult it is to be romantic with a full production crew in the room.

"You're lying there, you've got 30 people around you, prodding all bits of you to make sure that certain things aren't being seen and others look good," she explained before adding the hard work that actually goes into making a kissing scene look good for viewers.

"You can't kiss too hard because then your face sort of spreads across the other person and it looks terrible. You find that you're thinking more about whether or not you're squashing him than kissing him," she shared.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

Notting Hill, 1999. Image: Universal Pictures.

Actors Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are perhaps not the best of friends - and it was clear when Grant made a comment about what it was like to kiss his co-star for Notting Hill.

"I've probably made too many jokes about the size of her mouth," he told Andy Cohen, referring to his difficulties in kissing her lips because his were much smaller. "She might hate me by now."

Feature Image: Getty.

