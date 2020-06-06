"I would never have done it." 12 actors who hated their own films.

While we sit in front of the TV, devouring popcorn, blissfully watching our favourite films, we tend to get wrapped up in it all.

The plotline, the characters and, of course, the stars.

But every now and then, it turns out they’re not as enamoured with their movies as we are.

Here are 12 actors who regret their popular roles.

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars.

At 19-years-old, the late Carrie Fisher was offered a role of a lifetime — Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie franchise. However, in 2008, she told Today that if she was offered the role again, she would have said no.

“I would never have done it. All I did when I was really famous was wait for it to end," Fisher shared.

Sean Connery and Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise.

Not only did Sean Connery share that he hated being associated with the well-known and loved spy character, but the current actor playing James Bond, Daniel Craig, has also shared similar dislike towards the role.

When speaking to The Guardian in 2004, Connery said, "I have always hated that damned James Bond. I'd like to kill him."

Similarly, when Craig was asked by TIME Out in 2015 whether he wanted to do another Bond film, he said, "Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on."

He then added, "If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money."

Given he's starring in the upcoming instalment, James Bond: No Time to Die, we're guessing they paycheque must have been... worthwhile.

Kate Winslet in Titanic.

While Kate Winslet doesn't entirely regret signing on to play Rose in James Cameron's blockbuster romance film, she does regret how she performed the role.

During an interview with CNN, she said, "Every single scene, I'm like, 'Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God.' My American accent, I can't listen to it.

"It's awful. Hopefully it’s so much better now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent but actors do tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching Titanic I was just like ‘Oh God, I want to do that again.'"

Christopher Plummer in The Sound of Music.

Christopher Plummer, who played Captain Georg von Trapp in the classic film, The Sound of Music, shared that he hated almost every aspect of the film (besides starring opposite Julie Andrews).

In his 2008 autobiography, In Spite of Myself, he called the film “The Sound of Mucus.’’

“I was a bit bored with the character. Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean, it can’t appeal to every person in the world. It’s not my cup of tea," he wrote.

Ben Affleck in Daredevil.

In 2016, Ben Affleck sat down with the New York Times to talk about his new role as Batman. He explained that he wanted to play the iconic role so badly after his first superhero movie, Daredevil flopped.

“That’s the movie I want to do. I want to be a part of that," Affleck shared when discussing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these movies and do it right – to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much."

Sylvester Stallone in Escape Plan 2: Hades.

Sylvester Stallone has appeared in some of the most popular action films of all time. But one of them, he hated with a passion.

In 2018, he appeared in the second instalment of the Escape Plan film series, Escape Plan 2: Hades. And only a short while after, he shared that it was the worst film he has ever made.

During an Instagram post promoting the third Escape Plan film he wrote, "Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in."

Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In 2008, Shia LaBeouf starred alongside Harrison Ford in the action hit, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

However, he can't say he was a huge fan of the movie or the director, Steven Spielberg.

In 2010, he told the Los Angeles Times, “I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished. You get to monkey-swinging and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg]. But the actor’s job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So that’s my fault. Simple."

But he kind of did blame it on the director too.

"You get there, and you realise you’re not meeting the Spielberg you dream of. You’re meeting a different Spielberg, who is in a different stage in his career. He’s less a director than he is a f****** company," he continued.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Virus.

Despite the 1999 outbreak movie, Virus, being known as a cult-classic, the leading lady Jamie Lee Curtis thinks it's terrible.

When she was interview by IGN she said, "Virus is so bad that it's shocking... That would be the all-time piece of s**t. It's just dreadful...

"That's the only good reason to be in bad movies. Then when your friends have [bad] movies you can say 'Ahhhh, I've got the best one.' I'm bringing Virus.'"

Matthew Goode in Leap Year.

Matthew Goode can happily admit that the rom-com, Leap Year was not his finest moment.

"I was told it was going to be like The Quiet Man with a Vaughan Williams soundtrack, but in the end, it turned out to have pop music all over it," he told the UK's Telegraph. "A bit like Chasing Liberty again. Do I feel I let myself down? No. Was it a bad job? Yes, it was. But, you know, I had a nice time and I got paid."

Katherine Heigl in Knocked Up.

During a profile for Vanity Fair, Katherine Heigl admitted that she wasn't overly happy with how the film, Knocked Up turned out.

"It was a little sexist. It paints the women as shrews, as humourless and uptight, and it paints the men as loveable, goofy, fun-loving guys," she explained.

"It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight per cent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie."

Nicole Kidman in Australia.

And lastly, Nicole Kidman did not enjoy watching her performance in the Baz Luhrmann film, Australia.

When interviewed on the radio station 2DAYFM, the Aussie actress shared, "I can't look at this movie and be proud of what I've done. I sat there, and I looked at Keith and went, 'Am I any good in this movie?'

"But I thought Brandon Walters and Hugh Jackman were wonderful. It's just impossible for me to connect to it emotionally at all."

Feature image: Supplied.