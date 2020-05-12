What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Tuesday May 12.

Less than 700 active cases Australia wide.

NSW recorded just one new case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 490 cases still active.

Queensland recorded zero, with 18 still active.

Victoria recorded the most in the country with seven new cases detected on Monday, with more than 118 cases still active.

Tasmania has recorded just four COVID-19 cases this month and no new infections for a fourth day in a row on Monday.

The current COVID-19 figures.

Monday saw no new cases in South Australia which has only one current active case, WA which has just seven active, Northern Territory which has two, or the ACT which has zero.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is warning, however, that complacency is the enemy as much as the virus itself.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer is also concerned about complacency, as the country makes plans to dramatically reopen.

“We have very serious risks if overcrowding starts to occur. COVID-19 is still out there in our country,” said Michael Kidd.

He’s advising people to walk the other way if they see a crowd of people, with the 1.5 metre rule imperative as the rules are relaxed.

READ: Australia is entering stage one of easing restrictions. Here is what that means for you.

Morrison downplays JobKeeker speculation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed speculation the government’s $1500 fortnightly wage subsidies could be scaled back or scrapped early.

The JobKeeper program is legislated to run for six months, but faces a review in June.

“We are six weeks into a six-month program,” Mr Morrison said.

"The impact of the virus, how it will impact on Australia in the months ahead with a reopening economy is very much a work in progress. That's why we've put this six-month lifeline in place."

Parliament will sit today for three days, with the federal government keen to pass laws creating harsh penalties for data breaches surrounding the COVIDSafe app.

More than 5.5 million people have downloaded and registered for the contact tracing program.

Disease detectives completed training on Monday, paving the way for them to start using the data to help trace infections.

Early access to superannuation has been restored after the government paused the program because of fraud concerns.

Economy expected to grow by $9 billion a month by July.

Australia's first tentative steps to lifting coronavirus restrictions will send a quarter of a million people back to their jobs, and add more than $3 billion to the economy.

Treasury estimates that by the time all states reach the third stage of the progressive reopening, roughly in July, the economy will be growing by $9.4 billion a month.

Under that third stage, people will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 100 and most businesses should be able to reopen.

The government estimates this will bring more than 850,000 Australians back to work than at present.

This figure includes people who have been stood down but are receiving the JobKeeper wage subsidy, who aren't counted among official unemployment estimates.

But he warned going backwards on restrictions if the virus starts to spread again will cost NSW $1.4 billion, Victoria $1 billion and Queensland $800,000 a week.

10-person rule "pointless" for restaurants.

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge says the 10-person rule being put in place during stage one is unworkable for many businesses, including his own.

The My Kitchen Rules judge has told news.com.au while the easing of restrictions is a step in the right direction, the strict limit would make it impossible for many venues to turn a profit.

“It’s a start and we can’t complain. But some businesses will probably wait until they can do it properly,” he said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the state would keep cafes closed for now after receiving feedback that the 10-patron restriction was doomed to fail.

"This too shall pass" says Prince Harry.

Prince Harry delivered a video message to members of OnSide Youth Zones, saying of the situation: "This too shall pass".

The charity provides state-of-the-art youth centres across the UK and, during lockdown, has been supporting more than 50,000 young people remotely via phone calls and over social media with digital and interactive content.

Introducing an online re-run of OnSide's award ceremony from November, Harry said: "Hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving.

"These daily challenges that you guys are coming up against are unbelievable and so many people will never understand.

"But you guys have the strength to pull through and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family, to help you through that process.

"I can only imagine the last six weeks has made it even more challenging.

"This too shall pass. And before you know it, you will be back together again, probably in a youth zone, running around having the best time ever."

The Duke, who is living in Los Angeles, has stepped down as a senior working royal to pursue a life of financial and personal freedom away from the monarchy.

Boris Johnson's "confusing" announcement.

On Sunday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for the nation to move out of nearly two months of lockdown. But his speech was met with confusion with some lawmakers accusing him of botching the announcement.

From Wednesday, Britons are allowed unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise and some people are permitted to return to work. But he didn't make it clear how people were expected to get to work, or when and how they could socialise outside of their homes.

He did say from mid-week they could "sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household".

But the instructions were labelled as muddled, and less than 12 hours after the announcement, there were people crowding onto public transport and clogging up roads.

Around the world.

- Men in the lowest skilled jobs have the highest COVID-19 death rate among working age people in England and Wales, according to official data.

- A European study suggests a key enzyme in men's blood may explain why men are more affected than women.

- There are fears the coronavirus pandemic will send Greece, whose tourism makes up a fifth of the economy, sliding back to the dark days of the eurozone crisis.

- Wuhan, China, has reported its first cluster of infections since the lifting of a lockdown on the coronavirus ground zero a month ago. Five new cases were reported at a residential compound.

- New Zealand will move from level three to level two restrictions on Thursday, with retail, schools, cafes, cinemas, malls and playgrounds all reopening.

- South Korean officials are scrambling to contain a new outbreak, searching for thousands of people who might've been infected in a cluster linked to nightclubs and bars in Seoul.

- The daily death toll in Italy is under 200, with new daily cases dropping below 1000 for the first time since early March. More than 30,000 people have died in the country.

- With AAP

Feature image: Getty.

To protect yourself and the community from COVID-19, keep at least 1.5 metres away from other people, regularly wash your hands and avoid touching your face.



If you are sick and believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your GP ahead of time to book an appointment. Or call the national Coronavirus Health Information Line for advice on 1800 020 080. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.



To keep up to date with the latest information, please visit the Department of Health website.